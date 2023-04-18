LSH vs FCS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs and Pitch Report for Vincy Premier League T10, Match 19

The 19th match of the Vincy Premier League T10 will see La Soufriere Hikers (LSH) square off against the Fort Charlotte Strikers (FCS) at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St. Vincent, on Wednesday, April 19. Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the LFS vs FCS Dream11 Prediction, playing XIs, fantasy cricket tips, and pitch report.

The Fort Charlotte Strikers have played five matches in the tournament and have managed to win four of them. They are currently at the top of the table and will look to strengthen their position with a win in this match.

La Soufriere Hikers, on the other hand, have played six matches in the tournament and have managed to win four of them. They are currently third in the points table and will be aiming to climb further into the points table.

LSH vs FCS Match Details

The 19th game of the Vincy Premier League T10 will be played on April 19 at the Arnos Vale Ground in Kingstown, St Vincent, commencing at 12.00 am IST. Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: LSH vs FCS, Match 19

Date and Time: April 19, 2023, 12.00 am IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, Kingstown, St Vincent

LSH vs FCS, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Arnos Vale ground will be difficult for the bowlers. The wicket offers good bounce and pace, which will encourage batters to play their shots from the very beginning of their innings.

LSH vs FCS Probable Playing XIs

LSH Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

LSH Probable Playing XI

D Malonei, Jahile Walters (wk and c), A Thomas, U Thomas, Jonathon Carter, D Douglas, Larry Edwards, O Lewis, Rayan Williams, Andre Hunte, and O Matthews.

FCS Team/Injury News

No major injury updates.

FCS Probable Playing XI

H Shallow, Gidron Pope, S Brown, S Williams, D Hector, Carlos Brathwaite, R Jordan, K Abraham, A Bobb, J Jones, and W Samuel.

LSH vs FCS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Gidron Pope

Gidron Pope is an explosive opener who likes to go after bowling from the very beginning. He also has a very safe pair of hands on the field.

Batter

D Maloney

Maloney has been consistent with the bat in the tournament. He bats in the top order and that allows him to play knocks that can be significant for his team.

All-rounder

Carlos Brathwaite

The West Indian star all-rounder has the ability to change the complexion of a match with either the bat or the ball. He can bat aggressively and can also pick up a few wickets with the ball in hand, making himself the best all-rounder choice for the match.

Bowler

J Jones

Jones has a lot of variety in his repertoire and he uses them very cleverly. He has the potential to pick up wickets in the crucial stages of a match.

LSH vs FCS match captain and vice-captain choices

Carlos Brathwaite

Whatever might be the situation of the match, Brathwaite has the ability to change the complexion of the game and he can do it with either his bat or the ball. Brathwaite will be a very good choice as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

J Carter

Carter is an effective all-rounder. He has the ability to play big shots from the onset of the innings and also complete his quota of overs. This makes him a safe bet as the captain or vice-captain of the match.

Five Must-Picks for LSH vs FCS, Match 19

Gidron Pope

D Maloney

Carlos Brathwaite

Jonathan Carter

J Jones

LSH vs FCS, Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be a balanced one. All-rounders who complete their quota of overs and bat in the top order will be good picks for the match.

LSH vs FCS Dream11 Prediction, Match 19, Head-to-head Team

Wicketkeeper: Gidron Pope

Batter: D Maloney

All-rounders: Carlos Brathwaite, Jonathan Carter, R Jordan, D Douglas, L Edward

Bowlers: O Matthews, R Williams, A Hunte, J Jones

LSH vs FCS Dream11 Prediction, Match 19, Grand League Team

Wicketkeeper: Gidron Pope

Batter: D Maloney

All-rounders: Carlos Brathwaite, Jonathan Carter, R Jordan, D Douglas, L Edward

Bowlers: O Matthews, R Williams, A Hunte, J Jones

