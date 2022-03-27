LSH vs SPB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Vincy Premier League T10, Match 17

La Soufriere Hikers (LSH) will take on the Salt Pond Breakers (SPB) in the 17th match of the Vincy Premier League T10 on Sunday at the Arnos Vale Ground in St Vincent.

The Salt Pond Breakers have been the most successful team in the tournament thus far, winning all five matches. Bowling has been their strong point thus far, and La Soufriere Hikers' batters will have to be cautious of them.

However, La Soufriere Hikers have made a tremendous comeback, winning their last three consecutive matches and recovering from both of their early losses. They will aim to put up a good fight against the Salt Pond Breakers.

LSH vs SPB Probable Playing 11 Today

LSH XI

Gidron Pope (wk), Desron Maloney (c), Kavem Hodge, Andrew Thomas, Jahiel Walters, Dilon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Rayan Williams, Romario Bibby, Nigel Small, Jeremy Layne.

SPB XI

Anson Latchman (wk), Kadir Nedd, Atticus Browne, Rickford Walker, Davian Barnum, Ricavo Williams, Delorn Johnson, Benninton Stapleton, Ryan John, Kadeem Alleyne

Match Details

LSH vs SPB, Vincy Premier League T10, Match 17

Date and Time: March 27, 2022, 09:30 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St. Vincent

Pitch Report

The surface at the Arnos Vale Ground has proven to be a good one for batters, with little assistance available for bowlers, who should keep their line and length under control to prevent run leakage.

Early on, the pacers should get extra bounce and swing, keeping the batters on their toes.

Today's LSH vs SPB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Gidron Pope: Pope is La Soufriere Hiker's second-top run-scorer in the Vincy T10 with 90 runs at an average of 22.50 in five matches.

Batters

Kavem Hodge: Hodge has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for La Soufriere Hikers. He has scored 110 runs at an average of 36.66 in five Vincy T10 matches.

All-rounders

Othneil Lewis: Lewis has impressed everyone with his all-round performances this season. He has scored 13 runs while also picking up four wickets at an average of 20.00 in five matches.

Bowlers

Rayan Williams: Rayan is La Soufriere Hikers' leading wicket-taker in the Vincy T10 with ten wickets at an average of 3.30 in just three matches. He is undoubtedly a must-have for your fantasy team.

Top 3 best players to pick in LSH vs SPB Dream11 prediction team

Benniton Stapleton (SPB) – 193 points

Romario Bibby (LSH) – 164 points

Rickford Walker (SPB) – 91 points

Important stats for LSH vs SPB Dream11 prediction team

Kensley Joseph: Five wickets in three games; bowling average: 5.60

Kadeem Alleyne: 118 runs in five games; batting average: 29.50

Ryan John: Five wickets in five games; bowling average: 18.80

LSH vs SPB Dream11 Prediction

LSH vs SPB Fantasy Suggestion Team 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gidron Pope, Kavem Hodge, Rickford Walker, Kadir Nedd, Dilon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Ryan John, Romario Bibby, Benninton Stapleton, Rayan Williams, Kadeem Alleyne.

Captain: Kadeem Alleyne Vice-captain: Kavem Hodge

LSH vs SPB Fantasy Suggestion Team 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Anson Latchman, Kavem Hodge, Atticus Browne, Kadir Nedd, Dilon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Ryan John, Romario Bibby, Benninton Stapleton, Rayan Williams, Kadeem Alleyne.

Captain: Kadeem Alleyne Vice-captain: Rayan Williams.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar