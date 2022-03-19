LSH vs SPB Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Vincy Premier League T10, Match 2

La Soufriere Hikers (LSH) will take on Salt Pond Breakers (SPB) in the second match of the Vincy Premier League T10 at the Arnos Vale Ground in St. Vincent on Sunday.

Six teams are taking part in the Vincy Premier League T10 this year. They are Grenadines Divers, Botanical Garden Rangers, La Soufriere Hikers, Salt Pond Breakers, Dark View Explorers and Fort Charlotte Strikers.

La Soufriere Hikers are the defending champions. They won the competition last year after ending the group stage in second position with six wins in eight games. Meanwhile, Salt Pond Breakers finished fourth in the standings with three wins from eight games.

LSH vs SPB Probable Playing XIs

LSH

Desron Maloney (c), Othneil Lewis, Gidron Pope(wk), Rayon Williams, Jeremy Layne, Dillon Douglas, Kavem Hodge, Nigel Small, Kemran Strough, Romario Bibby/Cobe Dabreo, Jaheil Walters.

SPB

Delorne Johnson (c), Anson Latchman(wk), Sunil Ambris, Benniton Stapleton, Ricavo Williams, Ryan John, Kadir Nedd, Kenzely Joseph, Devonte McDowald, Jordan Samuel, Rickford Walker.

Match Details

Match: LSH vs SPB, Vincy Premier League T10, Match 2.

Date and Time: March 20, 2022; 12:00 AM IST.

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent.

Pitch Report

Going by previous games, the track seems to be conducive to batters, who are expected to play big shots with ease. Pacers might get some assistance later in the game, though.

Today’s LSH vs SPB Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Gidron Pope is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper role. He’s a hard-hitting batter who can take on bowlers at will.

Batters

Sunil Ambris was the best player for Salt Pond Breakers last season. He scored 228 runs in nine games at a strike rate of 161 and also picked up ten wickets.

All-rounders

Ojay Matthews was outstanding with the ball last season. He picked up 12 wickets in ten games at an average of 10.42.

Bowlers

Delorn Johnson has bags of experience and is a wonderful death bowler. He picked up six wickets in nine games last season at a wonderful economy rate.

Five best players to pick in LSH vs SPB Dream11 prediction team

Sunil Ambris (SPB)

Dillon Douglas (LSH)

Ojay Matthews (LSH)

Delorn Johnson (SPB)

Gidron Pope (LSH).

Key stats for LSH vs SPB Dream11 prediction team

Sunil Ambris: 228 runs and 10 wickets last season

Dillon Douglas: 257 runs and 7 wickets last season

Ojay Matthews: 12 wickets last season

Delorn Johnson: 6 wickets last season.

LSH vs SPB Dream11 Prediction

LSH vs SPB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Gidron Pope, Kadir Nedd, Rickford Walker, Sunil Ambris, Dillon Douglas, Jeremy Layne, Ojay Matthews, Othneil Lewis, Benniton Stapleton, Delorn Johnson, Kemran Strough.

Captain: Sunil Ambris. Vice-Captain: Dillon Douglas.

LSH vs SPB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Gidron Pope, Kadir Nedd, Desron Maloney, Sunil Ambris, Dillon Douglas, Jeremy Layne, Ojay Matthews, Othneil Lewis, Benniton Stapleton, Delorn Johnson, Kemran Strough.

Captain: Ojay Matthews. Vice-Captain: Delorn Johnson.

