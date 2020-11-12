LSH vs SPB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Vincy Premier League Match - Nov 12th, 2020

Match 12 of the Vincy Premier League 2020 has La Soufriere Hikers taking on the Salt Pond Breakers at the Arnos Vale Ground on Thursday.

The Salt Pond Breakers have been unstoppable this season and have three wins in three games so far. Riding on the form of their captain Sunil Ambris, the Breakers haven't missed a beat with the bat in hand. Even their bowling unit has stepped up when needed, with Johnson being one of the team's best performers.

Their opponents, La Soufriere Hikers, have only won one game so far. The Hikers haven't been able to get going with the bat, and have registered a string of low scores in this tournament. Their bowling unit has fared a touch better, with Douglas impressing in the death overs.

The Hikers are the underdogs for this game against a very strong Salt Pond Breakers side who have a well-rounded unit. However, the Breakers, who are on course for a top-two finish, should be careful not to get complacent.

With two valuable points up for grabs, both teams should give it their all in what should be an entertaining game.

Squads to choose from

La Soufriere Hikers

Desron Maloney, Othniel Lewis, Kavem Hodge, Andre Hunte, Benniton Stapleton, Nickie Antoine, Anson Latchman, Rayon Williams, Dillon Douglas, Salvan Browne, Jeremy Haywood, Tilron Harry, Kemron Strough.

Salt Pond Breakers

Sunil Ambris, Ryan John, Tijourn Pope, Ricavo Williams, Seon Sween, Leshawn Lewis, Jeremy Layne, Romano Pierre, Davian Barnum, Kensley Joseph, Delorn Johnson, Javid Harry, Urnel Thomas

Predicted Playing 11

La Soufriere Hikers

Salvan Browne, Desron Maloney, Dillon Douglas, Kavem Hodge, Othneil Lewis, Andre Hunte, Tilron Harry, Anson Latchman, Rayan Williams, Benniton Stapleton and Jeremy Haywood.

Salt Pond Breakers

Leshawn Lewis, Sunil Ambris, Tijorn Pope, Urnel Thomas, Ryan John, Delorn Johnson, Ricavo Williams, Seon Sween, Jeremy Layne, Javid Harry and Romano Pierre

Match Details

Match: La Soufriere Hikers vs Salt Pond Breakers, Match 12

Date: 12th November 2020, at 10:30 PM IST

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground, St Vincent

Pitch Report

Although this is the second match of the day, a relatively high-scoring game is on the cards at the Arnos Vale Ground. While the bowlers are expected to have a say in the proceedings, the batsmen will need to bide their time in the middle before going big.

Wickets in hand will be key towards the end of the innings, with 90 being par at this venue. With rain likely to play a part as well, both teams might look to chase upon winning the toss.

Vincy Premier League Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

LSH vs SPB Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Brown, L Lewis, R Pierre, T Harry, S Ambris, D Douglas, R John, R Williams, D Johnson, J Haywood and B Stapleton

Captain: S Ambris, Vice-Captain: D Douglas

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Sween, L Lewis, R Pierre, R Williams, S Ambris, D Douglas, K Hodge, R Williams, D Johnson, J Haywood and B Stapleton

Captain: S Ambris, Vice-Captain: D Johnson