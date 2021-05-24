LSH vs SPB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Vincy T10 match - May 25, 2021

In the 22nd match of the Vincy T10 tournament, La Soufriere Hikers will clash against Salt Pond Breakers at the Arnos Vale Ground on Tuesday.

La Soufriere Hikers have had a confident campaign throughout the tournament with four wins in the six matches they have played thus far. They are currently placed in third spot on the points table and will aim for a better ranking going into the business end of the competition.

However, the Salt Pond Breakers aren’t having a memorable outing this season as they have already lost three of their five matches so far. Though the Breakers have a decent net run rate, they have to get some wins under their belt in order to bag a better spot on the table.

The Hikers will look to get back to winning ways in this encounter.

Squads to choose from

La Soufriere Hikers

Atticus Browne, Camano Cain, Desron Maloney (marquee), Dillon Douglas, Javid Harry, Kemron Strough, Othneil Lewis, Romario Bibby, Benniton Stapleton, O’jay Matthews, Sylvan Spencer, Anson Latchman, Salvan Browne

Salt Pond Breakers

Deson Hoyte, Jeremy Layne, Kensley Joseph, Rickford Walker, Seon Sween, Sheldon Hooper, Andrew Thomas, Delorn Johnson (marquee), Jeremy Haywood, Jevon Samuel, Oziko Williams, Tijorn Pope, Cody Grant

Probable Playing XIs

La Soufriere Hikers

Desron Maloney(c), Salvan Brown, Dillon Douglas, Othneil Lewis, Anson Latchman(wk), Javid Harry, Kemron Strough, Atticus Browne, Camano Cain, Benniton Stapleton, Ojay Matthews

Salt Pond Breakers

Sunil Ambris(c), Seon Sween(wk), Oziko Williams, Sheldon Hooper, Rickford Walker, Tijorn Pope, Kensley Joseph, Denson Hoyte, Delorn Johnson, Jeremy Haywood, Jevon Samuel

Match Details

Match: La Soufriere Hikers vs Salt Pond Breakers, Match 22

Venue: Arnos Vale Ground

Date and Time (IST): 25th May, 11:00 PM

Pitch report

Few teams have cracked the code on how to play on this tricky wicket, but the majority haven't. Teams are still struggling to find a way to bat well on this surface. It’s quite tough for batters to score runs in powerplay overs.

However, we can expect some runs in the middle overs. 70-90 is the predicted first innings par score.

Vincy T10 2021 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (LSH vs SPB)

LSH vs SPB Dream11 Team

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Salvan Brown, Dillon Douglas, Desron Maloney, Sheldon Hooper, Benniton Stapleton, Sunil Ambris, Ojay Matthews, Denson Hoyte, Othneil Lewis, Jevon Samuel, Delorn Johnson

Captain: Sunil Ambris Vice-captain: Dillon Douglas

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Seon Sween, Dillon Douglas, Desron Maloney, Rickford Walker, Benniton Stapleton, Sunil Ambris, Ojay Matthews, Othneil Lewis, Jevon Samuel, Delorn Johnson, Jeremy Haywood

Captain: Benniton Stapleton Vice-captain: Ojay Matthews