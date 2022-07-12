LU vs CRS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS T10 Bologna, Match 8

Lucca United (LU) will take on the Cricket Stars (CRS) in the eigth match of the ECS T10 Bologna on Tuesday at the Oval Rastignano in Bologna.

Both teams will be playing their first matches of the tournament after an exceptional domestic season. The Cricket Stars have various in-form players, who can help the team win this nail-biting encounter.

Lucca United also boast a lot of experienced players who can help them win this year's ECS tournament.

Lucca United will be desperate to win the match, but the Cricket Stars are a relatively better team. The match is expected to be won by the Cricket Stars.

LU vs CRS Probable Playing XI

LU Playing XI

Amjad Shavez (wk), Zaryad Arshad, Habibur Rahman, Tamoor Abbas, Naeem Shahzad, Karamat Ullah, Shahzad Sabir, Shehzad Malik, Majid Ali, Safyan Bashir, Aman Ullah

CRS Playing XI

Nasir Ramzan (wk), Manpreet Singh, Abdul Rehman, Babar Hussain, Attic Ur Rehman, Rajmani Singh, Lovepreet Singh, Deependra Singh, Haseeb Khan, Sukhpal Singh, Sheraz Afzal

Match Details

LU vs CRS, ECS T10 Brescia, Match 8

Date and Time: July 12, 2022, 6:00 PM IST

Venue: Oval Rastignano, Bologna

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Oval Rastignano in Bologna is batting-friendly, where the batsmen should be able to score a lot of runs. Pacers may find early wickets if they bowl in the right areas. There have been multiple 100+ innings at this pitch so you can expect another high scoring match.

The pitch should not change considerably throughout the game, so both teams will aim to bat first and set a good target after winning the toss.

LU vs CRS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

A Shavez, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and also earn additional points from catches..

Batters

Z Arshad and A Rehman are the two best batsmen to pick for the Dream11 team. B Hussain is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. They will all bat in the top order and have a high chance of scoring well in today's match.

All-rounders

K Ullah and R Singh are the best all-rounders for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. L Singh is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are M Ali and S Singh. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. H Khan is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in LU vs CRS Dream11 prediction team

K Ullah (LU)

H Rahman (LU)

R Singh (CRS)

Lucca United vs Cricket Stars Dream11 Prediction Today (ECS T10 Bologna)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: A Shavez, A Rehman, B Hussain, Z Arshad, H Rahman, R Singh, L Singh, K Ullah, S Singh, H Khan, M Ali

Captain: K Ullah Vice Captain: L Singh

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: A Shavez, N Shahzad, A Rehman, Z Arshad, H Rahman, R Singh, L Singh, K Ullah, S Singh, H Khan, M Ali

Captain: K Ullah Vice Captain: H Rahman

