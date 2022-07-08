LUX vs AUT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Central Europe Cup, Match 1

The two best teams from the previous edition, Luxembourg (LUX) and Austria (AUT) will be up against each other in the inaugural match of the Central Europe Cup 2022 at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague on Friday, July 8.

Luxembourg won two out of their four matches last season and finished second in the points table. Austria, on the other hand, managed to win three out of their four games and finished atop the standings.

LUX vs AUT Probable Playing 11 Today

LUX XI

Joost Mees (C), Timothy Barker, Advyth Manepalli (WK), William Cope, Shiv Gill, Girish Venkateswaran, Amit Halbhavi, Atif Kamal, Vikram Vijh, Ankush Nanda, Amit Dhingra.

AUT XI

Razmal Shigiwal (C), Abdullah Akbarjan, Mehar Cheema (WK), Itibarshah Deedar, Mirza Ahsan, Aqib Javed Iqbal, Shahil Momin, Amit Nathwani, Mark Simpson Parker, Sahel Zadran, Armaan Randhawa.

Match Details

LUX vs AUT, Central Europe Cup, Match 1

Date and Time: 8th July 2022, 01:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague, Czech Republic.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Vinor Cricket Ground is a bowling-friendly one where the batters will struggle to play big shots. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 160 runs.

Today’s LUX vs AUT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Joost Mees: Mees has scored 104 runs at a strike rate of 131-plus in four matches last season. He is a top-quality batter who could be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

Batters

Mark Simpson Parker: Parker was Austria's leading run-scorer in the previous edition with 160 runs. He also managed to pick up a wicket in four outings.

Timothy Barker: Barker was in great touch with the bat last season, scoring 158 runs at a strike rate of 136.20 in four matches.

All-rounders

Vikram Vijh: Vijh impressed everyone with his all-round performances last season, scoring 82 runs and picking up six wickets at an economy rate of 8.00 in four matches.

Shahil Momin: Momin is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team. He has scored 136 runs and calimed 17 wickets at an economy rate of 5.91 in nine T20I matches.

Bowlers

Ankush Nanda: The right-arm fast bowler has picked up 15 wickets at an economy rate of 6.46 in nine T20Is. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can provide regular breakthroughs.

Sahel Zadran: Zadran didn't perform as per the expectation in the previous edition, scalping only three wickets at an economy rate of 7.36 in four matches.

Top 5 best players to pick in LUX vs AUT Dream11 prediction team

Razmal Shigiwal (AUT)

Ankush Nanda (LUX)

Mehar Cheema (AUT)

Shahil Momin (AUT)

Girish Venkateswaran (LUX)

Important Stats for LUX vs AUT Dream11 prediction team

Mark Simpson Parker: 160 runs and 1 wicket in 4 matches; SR - 137.93 and ER - 9.00

Vikram Vijh: 82 runs and 6 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 107.89 and ER - 8.00

Razmal Shigiwal: 108 runs and 2 wickets in 4 matches; SR - 147.94 and ER - 6.71

Timothy Barker: 158 runs in 4 matches; SR - 136.20

Joost Mees: 104 runs in 4 matches; SR - 131.64

LUX vs AUT Dream11 Prediction Today (Central Europe Cup 2022)

LUX vs AUT Dream11 Prediction - Central Europe Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mehar Cheema, Joost Mees, Razmal Shigiwal, Mark Simpson Parker, Timothy Barker, William Cope, Vikram Vijh, Shahil Momin, Sahel Zadran, Amit Dhingra, Amit Nathwani.

Captain: Vikram Vijh. Vice-captain: Razmal Shigiwal.

LUX vs AUT Dream11 Prediction - Central Europe Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Joost Mees, Razmal Shigiwal, Mirza Ahsan, Girish Venkateswaran, Timothy Barker, William Cope, Vikram Vijh, Shahil Momin, Ankush Nanda, Amit Dhingra, Amit Nathwani.

Captain: Shahil Momin. Vice-captain: William Cope.

