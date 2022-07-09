LUX vs AUT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Central Europe Cup, Match 4

Luxembourg (LUX) will take on Austria (AUT) in Match 4 of Central Europe Cup T20 on Saturday at the Scott Page Field in Vinor.

Austria are no doubt the strongest team in this year's Central Europe Cup tournament as they have won both of their games by big margins. Luxembourg, on the other hand, are the weakest team as they have lost both of their last two matches.

Luxembourg will give it their all to win the game and make a comeback in the tournament, but Austria are a far better team.

LUX vs AUT Probable Playing XI

LUX

Joost Mees (C), Timothy Barker, Advyth Manepalli (WK), William Cope, Shiv Gill, Girish Venkateswaran, Amit Halbhavi, Atif Kamal, Vikram Vijh, Ankush Nanda, Amit Dhingra

AUT

Razmal Shigiwal (c), Mirza Ahsan, Mehar Cheema (wk), Aqib Iqbal, Habib Ahmadzai, Itibarshah Deedar, Jaweed Zadran, Mark Simpson-Parker, Navin Wijesekara, Sahel Zadran, Shahil Momin

Match Details

LUX vs AUT, Match 4

Date and Time: July 9, 2022, 9:00 PM IST

Venue: Scott Page Field, Vinor

Pitch Report

Scott Page Field in Vinor is a track that often favors batters while pacers can anticipate some movement from the new ball. The last match on this pitch was between Austria and the Czech Republic, where a total of 365 runs were scored in 39.4 overs at a loss of 12 wickets.

Chasing is relatively easier at the pitch, so both teams would prefer to bowl first after winning the toss.

LUX vs AUT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Mees has been among the top batsmen for Singapore as he is currently scoring well in the tournament. You can expect him to play well in today's match. Mees will also earn additional points from catches.

Batters

G Venkateshwaran and R Shigiwal are the two best batter picks for the Dream11 team as both are batting in the top order and can score a lot of runs in the first few overs. M Ahsan is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

S Momin and J Zadran are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and generally complete their quota of four overs. W Cope is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Iqbal and S Karan. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs too. P Malav is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top 3 players to pick in LUX vs AUT Dream11 prediction team

S Momin (AUT)

S Karan (LUX)

J Zadran (AUT)

Luxembourg vs Austria: Important stats for Dream11 prediction team

S Momin - 50 runs and 2 wickets

S Karan - 55 runs and 2 wickets

J Zadran - 1 run and 3 wickets

Luxembourg vs Austria Dream11 Prediction Today (Central Europe Cup T20)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: J Mees, J Barker, R Shigiwal, G Venkateshwaran, J Zadran, S Momin, V Vijh, W Cope, S Momin, A Iqbal, P Malav, S Karan

Captain: J Zadran Vice Captain: W Cope

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: J Mees, M Simpson, R Shigiwal, G Venkateshwaran, J Zadran, S Momin, V Vijh, W Cope, S Momin, A Iqbal, P Malav, S Karan

Captain: A Iqbal Vice Captain: J Zadran

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far