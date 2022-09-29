LUX vs BEL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship 2022, Match 17

Luxembourg (LUX) will lock horns with Belgium (BEL) in the 17th match of the European Cricket Championship 2022 at Cartama Oval in Spain on Thursday, September 29. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the LUX vs BEL Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for Match 17.

Luxembourg have done quite well in Group C of the tournament. They have won three of their four matches and have lost only once. Luxembourg are second in their group, only behind Belgium. The last time the two sides faced each other, Luxembourg got the better of Belgium by seven wickets.

Belgium, on the other hand, are the table-toppers in Group C. They have won four of their five matches, losing only once to Luxembourg. They have eight points to their name and Belgium thrashed Scotland by six wickets recently.

LUX vs BEL Match Details, Match 17

The 17th match of the European Cricket Championship 2022 will be played on September 29, at the Cartama Oval in Spain. The match is set to take place at 5.00 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LUX vs BEL, European Cricket Championship 2022, Match 17

Date and Time: September 29, 2022, 5.00 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain

Live Streaming and Broadcast: FanCode

LUX vs BEL Pitch Report

The track at the Cartama Oval is said to be a belter of a batting surface where high scores could prove to be common. Pacers are expected to find assistance with the new ball in the first few overs. The boundaries are short here and the batters will back themselves to hit the big shots.

Last 5 matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 2

Matches won by bowling first: 3

Average first innings score: 113.67

Average second innings score: 98

LUX vs BEL Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Luxembourg: W-L-W-W

Belgium: W-W-W-L-W

LUX vs BEL probable playing 11s for today’s match

Luxembourg Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Luxembourg Probable Playing 11

TC Barker (C), Anoop Orsu, Oscar Whiteman, DT Martin, Marcus Cope, Vikram Vijh, Eliyas Jabarkhel, Mohit Dixit, T Whiteman, WJ Cope, and Pankaj Malav.

Belgium Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

Belgium Probable Playing 11

Sherry Butt, Sulaiman Muhammad, Muhammad Muneeb, Adnan Razaaq, Raja-Waqas Ali, Saber Zakhil, Khalid Ahmadi, A Raza (C), Omid Malik Khel, Murid Ekrami, and Reyhan Faiz.

LUX vs BEL Dream11 match top picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

A Raza (5 matches, 124 runs, Strike Rate: 233.96)

A Raza is a great wicketkeeper choice for your LUX vs BEL Dream11 Fantasy Side. He has scored 124 runs at a fantastic strike rate of 233.96 and is a hard-hitter of the ball.

Top Batter pick

T Martin (5 matches, 28 runs and 5 wickets)

T Martin is a dependable player for Luxembourg. He has scored 28 runs in five matches and has also taken five wickets at an average of 15.40.

Top All-rounder pick

S Sefat (4 matches, 17 runs and 5 wickets)

S Sefat has been a dependable all-rounder for his side. He has scored 17 runs and has also picked up five wickets.

Top Bowler pick

A Dhingra (4 matches, 4 wickets, Average: 19.75)

A Dhingra has been in good form with the ball in hand. He has scalped four wickets in four matches at an average of 19.75.

LUX vs BEL match captain and vice-captain choices

M Dixit

M Dixit is the leading wicket-taker for Luxembourg at the moment. He has scalped eight wickets in five matches at an average of 8.75 and an economy rate of 7.00. He could prove to be an effective captaincy pick for your LUX vs BEL Dream11 Fantasy Team.

S Karan

S Karan has also been massive in both departments for his side. He has scored 91 runs at an average of 18.20 and has taken four wickets at an average of 11.00.

5 Must-picks with players stats for LUX vs BEL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Players Stats Dream11 Fantasy Points M Dixit 8 wickets 350 points A Raza 124 runs 272 points S Karan 17 runs and 5 wickets 252 points T Martin 28 runs and 5 wickets 230 points T Barker 119 runs 213 points

LUX vs BEL match expert tips

M Dixit has been on fire with the ball and he could end up being the X-factor for your LUX vs BEL Dream11 Fantasy.

LUX vs BEL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 17, Head to Head League

LUX vs BEL Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeepers: A Raza, T Barker

Batters: T Martin, M Sulaiman, S Zakhil

All-rounders: S Karan, S Sefat, W Cope

Bowlers: M Dixit, A Dhingra, M Ekrami

LUX vs BEL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 17, Grand League

LUX vs BEL Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeepers: A Raza, T Barker

Batters: T Martin, S Butt, M Sulaiman, S Zakhil

All-rounders: S Karan, S Sefat

Bowlers: M Dixit, A Dhingra, M Sajad Ahmadzai

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far