LUX vs BEL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Luxembourg will be taking on Belgium in the 10th match of the Dream11 ECC-T10 on September 14th at the Cartama Oval in Cartama.

Luxembourg were beaten by Belgium in their first meeting and are now at the bottom of the points table of ECC T10. They will need some miracle to register their first win in this contest.

On the other hand, Belgium are at the top of the standings, undefeated in two. They will be high on confidence after their two victories and will be aiming to maintain their winning streak.

LUX vs BEL Probable Playing 11 Today

Luxembourg

Roshan Vishwanath, Thomas Martin, Tony Whiteman (C), Aanand Pandey, Oscar Whiteman, Mohit Dixit, Akhilesh Kumar (WK), Raju Akulwar, Sambhav Puri, Ansh Trivedi, Harpal Singh

Belgium

Aziz Mohammad, Mamoon Latif, Muneeb Muhammad, Faisal Mehmood, Ali Raza (WK), Saber Zakhil, Sheikh Sheraz (C), Omid Rahimi, Shagharai Sefat, Murid Ekrami, and Fahim Bhatti.

Match Details

LUX vs BEL, European Cricket Series - ECC T10

Date and Time: 14th September 2021, 08:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

In the recent matches being played on this surface, we have seen that it has assisted both aspects of the game. With fast bowlers expected to dominate early on, the batters will find it easy to play their shots in the latter stages of the match.

The team winning the toss would most probably opt to field first.

Today’s LUX vs BEL Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Tony Whiteman: Whiteman is a great choice for the wicket-keeper pick. In the previous clash against Sweden, he smashed 63 runs at a strike rate of 217.

Batsmen

Sheraz Sheikh: Sheraz plays in the middle order of Belgium’s batting lineup. He has contributed handy runs while also helping them with the ball.

Sambhav Puri: Sambhav is a talented batsman who has the potential to hit big shots. He can earn you plenty of points with his batting in your Dream11 team.

All-rounders

Aziz Mohammad: Aziz is Belgium's opening batsman who has already made a significant impact this season. He hammered a 12-ball 29 against Spain before striking a 9-ball 26 against Luxembourg.

Mohit Dixit: Mohit is also a decent choice as an all-rounder. He missed the previous match, but he took two wickets against Belgium in the opening game and could be involved in today's match as well.

Bowlers

Shagharai Sefat: Sefat can be a nightmare for the batsmen. While he has picked up a wicket in both matches with a good economy, he is capable of doing more damage and is our top pick for the game.

Ansh Trivedi: Ansh is the opening bowler for Luxembourg. He picked up two wickets in the first match against Belgium.

Top 5 best players to pick in LUX vs BEL Dream11 prediction team

Saber Rakhil: 2 matches, 198 points

Aziz Mohammad: 2 matches, 116 points

Tony Whiteman: 2 matches, 108 points

Shagharai Sefat: 2 matches, 86 points

Ansh Trivedi: 2 matches, 64 points

Important stats for LUX vs BEL Dream11 prediction team

Saber Zakhil: 2 matches, 96 runs

Tony Whiteman: 2 matches, 63 runs

Aziz Mohammad: 2 matches, 55 runs

Shagharai Sefat: 2 matches, 2 wickets

Ansh Trivedi: 2 matches, 2 wickets

LUX vs BEL Dream11 Prediction Today

LUX vs BEL Dream11 Team -1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tony Whiteman, Ali Raza, Omid Rahimi, Sheraz Sheikh, Roshan Paul Vishwanath, Aziz Mohammad, Saber Zakhil, Thomas Martin, Shagharai Sefat, Ansh Trivedi, Raju Akulwar

Captain: Aziz Mohammad Vice-Captain: Thomas Martin

LUX vs BEL Dream11 Team -2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tony Whiteman, Sambhav Puri, Oscar Whiteman, Sheraz Sheikh, Mohit Dixit, Aziz Mohammad, Saber Zakhil, Fahim Bhatti, Murid Ekrami, Shagharai Sefat, Ansh Trivedi, Raju Akulwar

Captain: Saber Zakhil Vice-Captain: Tony Whiteman

