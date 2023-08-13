LUX vs CHE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Switzerland T10, Match 7

The 7th match of the ECS Switzerland T10 will see Luxembourg (LUX) squaring off against Switzerland (CHE) at the Stadiom Grundenmoos in St Gallen on Sunday, August 13. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the LUX vs CHE Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Luxembourg have won none of their last three matches. Switzerland, on the other hand, has won all of their last four matches of the season.

Luxembourg will give it their all to win the match, but Switzerland are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

LUX vs CHE Match Details

The 7th match of the ECS Switzerland T10 will be played on August 13 at the Stadiom Grundenmoos in St Gallen. The game is set to take place at 3:15 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LUX vs CHE, Match 7

Date and Time: 13th August 2023, 3:15 PM IST

Venue: Stadiom Grundenmoos, St Gallen

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch.

LUX vs CHE Form Guide

LUX - Won 0 of their last 3 matches

CHE - Won 4 of their last 4 matches

LUX vs CHE Probable Playing XI

LUX Playing XI

No injury updates

Edmund Packard ©, Vivek Dixit, Jatin Madan, Kamal Soukhiya, Asgar Ali, Sambhav Puri, Rupesh Bingu (wk), Akhilesh Kumar, Izhar Hussain, Mayank Nagayach, Milad Momand

CHE Playing XI

No injury updates

Idrees Haque (wk), Hassan Ahmad, Izhar Hussain, Osama Mahmood, Asad Mahmood, Arjun Vinod, Ali Nayyer ©, Aneesh Kumar, Musa Ahmadzai, Ashwin Vinod, Tharanitharan Thanabalasingham

LUX vs CHE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

M Idrees

M Idrees is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. A Kumar is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

O Mahmood

O Mahmood and A Mahmood are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. V Dixit played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

K Soukhiya

A Nayyer and K Soukhiya are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. J Madan is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

A Vinod

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are N Kumar and A Vinod. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Ahmadzai is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

LUX vs CHE match captain and vice-captain choices

K Soukhiya

K Soukhiya will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 221 points in the last three matches.

O Mahmood

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make O Mahmood as he will bat in the top order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 201 points in the last two matches.

5 Must-Picks for LUX vs CHE, Match 7

K Soukhiya

O Mahmood

A Vinod

M Momand

V Dixit

Luxembourg vs Switzerland Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Luxembourg vs Switzerland Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: M Idrees

Batters: A Mahmood, O Mahmood (c), V Dixit

All-rounders: K Soukhiya, A Nayyer

Bowlers: E Packard, M Momand, N Kumar, M Ahmadzai, A Vinod (vc)

Luxembourg vs Switzerland Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: M Idrees

Batters: A Mahmood, O Mahmood (c), V Dixit, A Ali, R Karunamoorthy

All-rounders: K Soukhiya (vc)

Bowlers: M Momand, N Kumar, M Ahmadzai, A Vinod