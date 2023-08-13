LUX vs FRA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS Switzerland T10, Match 6

The 6th match of the ECS Switzerland T10 will see Luxembourg (LUX) squaring off against France (FRA) at the Stadiom Grundenmoos in St Gallen on Sunday, August 13. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the LUX vs FRA Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Luxembourg have won none of their last three matches. France, on the other hand, has a solitary victory in three appearances.

Luxembourg will give it their all to win the match, but France are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

LUX vs FRA Match Details

The 6th match of the ECS Switzerland T10 will be played on August 13 at the Stadiom Grundenmoos in St Gallen. The game is set to take place at 12:15 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LUX vs FRA, Match 6

Date and Time: 13th August 2023, 12:15 PM IST

Venue: Stadiom Grundenmoos, St Gallen

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batters who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch.

LUX vs FRA Form Guide

LUX - Won 0 of their last 3 matches

FRA - Won 1 of their last 3 matches

LUX vs FRA Probable Playing XI

LUX Playing XI

No injury updates

Edmund Packard ©, Vivek Dixit, Jatin Madan, Kamal Soukhiya, Asgar Ali, Sambhav Puri, Rupesh Bingu (wk), Akhilesh Kumar, Izhar Hussain, Mayank Nagayach, Milad Momand

FRA Playing XI

No injury updates

Zain Ahmad, Mukhtar Ali Ghulami, Lingeswaran Canessane, Usman Khan, Noman Amjad ©, Pirakajan Pirabakaran, Hevit Alodin Jackson, Dawood Ahmadzai (wk), Rahmatullah Mangal, Rohullah Mangal, Ibrahim Jabarkhel

LUX vs FRA Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

L Canessane

L Canessane is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. H Alodin is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

Z Ahmed

V Dixit and Z Ahmed are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. U Riaz played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

K Soukhiya

N Amjad and K Soukhiya are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. J Madan is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

R Mangal

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Puri and R Mangal. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. M Momand is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

LUX vs FRA match captain and vice-captain choices

K Soukhiya

K Soukhiya will bat in the top order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 221 points in the last three matches.

N Amjad

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make N Amjad as he will bat in the middle order and bowl crucial overs for his team. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 216 points in the last three matches.

5 Must-Picks for LUX vs FRA, Match 6

N Amjad

K Soukhiya

Z Ahmad

R Mangal

S Puri

Luxembourg vs France Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 3 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Luxembourg vs France Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: L Canessane

Batters: Z Ahmed, V Dixit, M Ghulami, U Riaz

All-rounders: K Soukhiya (c), N Amjad (vc), J Madan

Bowlers: S Puri, M Momand, R Mangal

Luxembourg vs France Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: L Canessane

Batters: Z Ahmed, V Dixit, A Ali Khan, U Riaz

All-rounders: K Soukhiya (c), N Amjad (vc)

Bowlers: S Puri, M Momand, R Mangal, I Jabarkhel