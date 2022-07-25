LUX vs GSY Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier B 2022, Match 8

Luxembourg (LUX) will take on Guernsey (GSY) in the eighth match of the T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier B 2022 on Monday at the Kerava National Cricket Ground in Finland.

Guernsey are one of the strongest teams in this year's Europe Qualifier. They proved themselves by winning their first match against Bulgaria by 52 runs. Luxembourg, on the other hand, haven't had a great start to the season as they lost their first match against Austria by 36 runs.

Luxembourg will be desperate to make a comeback in the tournament, but Guernsey are a relatively better team. Guernsey is expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

LUX vs GSY Probable Playing XI

LUX Playing XI

Joost Mees (wk & c), Ankush Nanda, Ansh Trivedi, Vikram Vijh, Girish Venkateswaran, James Barker, Mohit Dixit, Pankaj Malav, Shiv Gill, Timothy Barker, William Cope

AUT Playing XI

Isaac Damarell (wk), Luke Le Tissier, Josh Butler (c), Matthew Stokes, Tom Nightingale, Ben Ferbrache, Anthony Stokes, William Peatfield, David Hooper, Oliver Nightingale, Declan Martel

Match Details

LUX vs GSY, T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier B 2022, Match 8

Date and Time: July 25, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Kerava National Cricket Ground, Finland

Pitch Report

The pitch is anticipated to help the batters as it has done in the first few games of the tournament. The team batting first will have a good chance of scoring 150 or more, and the spinners will be quite effective at getting wickets.

LUX vs GSY Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Mees, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is undoubtedly the best wicket-keeper choice for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and can also gain additional points from catches.

Batters

T Nightingale and J Butler are the two best batsmen to pick for the Dream11 team. L Benjamin is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in previous domestic matches.

All-rounders

M Stokes and V Vijh are the best all-rounders to pick for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. A Mattel is another good pick for the Dream11 team. He took three wickets in the last match against Bulgaria.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are P Malav and A Stokes. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. S Kulshretha is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in LUX vs GSY Dream11 prediction team

D Hooper (GSY)

A Martel (GSY)

M Stokes (LUX)

Luxembourg vs Guernsey: Important stats for Dream11 team

V Vijh - Two wickets

S Kulshretha - Three runs and three wickets

D Hopper - Three runs and three wickets

Luxembourg vs Guernsey Dream11 Prediction Today (T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier B 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: J Mees, J Butler, T Nightingale, L Benjamin, M Stokes, V Vijh, A Martel, D Hooper, A Stokes, S Kulshretha, P Malav

Captain: D Hooper Vice Captain: S Kulshretha

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: J Mees, G Venkateshwaran, T Nightingale, L Benjamin, M Stokes, V Vijh, W Cope, D Hooper, A Stokes, S Kulshretha, P Malav

Captain: D Hooper Vice Captain: V Vijh

