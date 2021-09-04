LUX vs HUN Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Continental Cup, 1st Semi-final

Luxembourg will be up against Hungary in the first semi-final of the Continental Cup T20I at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Ilfov County on Saturday.

Both teams have been consistent throughout the Continental Cup. Luxembourg finished as Group A table-toppers with two wins from as many group stage matches. They won their previous game against Malta by four wickets. Hungary, on the other hand, finished second in Group B with one win from their two group stage matches. They fell short of eight runs while chasing a mammoth total of 195 against Romania in their last Continental Cup outing.

LUX vs HUN Probable Playing 11 Today

LUX XI

Tony Whiteman, James Barker, Vikram Vijh, Joost Mees (C), Timothy Barker, Ankush Nanda, Mohit Dixit, William Cope, Girish Venkateshwaran, Pankaj Malav, Advyth Manepalli (WK).

HUN XI

Marc Ahuja (C), Abhishek Kheterpal, Ali Yalmaz, Asanka Weligamage, Harsh Mandhyan, Khaibar Deldar, Mark Fontaine, Sanjay Kumar, Satyadeep Ashwathnarayana (WK), Safi Zahir, Zeeshan Khan.

Match Details

LUX vs HUN, 1st Semi-final, Continental Cup 2021

Date and Time: 4th September 2021, 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County

Pitch Report

The track at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground generally favors the batsmen. However, the pacers are expected to procure some initial swing with the new ball, while the spinners might also get some turn as the match progresses. The chasing teams have won the majority of the games played on this ground. The average first-innings score at the venue is 175 runs.

Today's LUX vs HUN Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Joost Mees: The Luxembourg skipper is an experienced player who can prove to be a great asset to have in your fantasy team.

Batsmen

Timothy Barker: The left-handed batsman from Luxembourg is expected to open the innings for his side on Saturday. Barker could be a crucial pick for today's game.

Khaibar Deldar: Deldar hasn't found his form yet, but he could be a good pick today, foreseeing good batting conditions on offer.

All-rounders

Abhishek Kheterpal: Kheterpal is a genuine all-rounder from Hungary who smashed 23 runs and picked up two wickets in the last Continental Cup game.

Zeeshan Khan: Khan has managed to amass 151 runs while picking up two wickets in two matches. He can prove to be a great multiplier choice for your fantasy team.

Bowlers

Ali Yalmaz: Yalmaz has scalped two wickets in two Continental Cup matches. He is a genuine wicket-taker who can't be overlooked at any cost.

Ankush Nanda: Nanda is a quality pacer from Luxembourg who has the ability to pick up wickets at regular intervals for his side.

Top 5 best players to pick in LUX vs HUN Dream11 prediction team

Harsh Mandhyan (HUN) - 119 points

Zeeshan Khan (HUN) - 109 points

Abhishek Kheterpal (HUN) - 97 points

Safi Zahir (HUN) - 54 points

Ali Yalmaz (HUN) - 38 points

Important Stats for LUX vs HUN Dream11 prediction team

Harsh Mandhyan - 33 runs and 4 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 126.92 and ER - 5.75

Zeeshan Khan - 151 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 167.77 and ER - 9.14

Abhishek Kheterpal - 37 runs and 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR - 105.71 and ER - 7.62

Safi Zahir - 47 runs in 2 matches; SR - 162.06

Ali Yalmaz - 2 wickets in 2 matches; ER - 9.00

LUX vs HUN Dream11 Prediction Today (Continental Cup)

LUX vs HUN Dream11 Prediction - Continental Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Joost Mees, Timothy Barker, Khaibar Deldar, Amit Halbhavi, Zeeshan Khan, Vikram Vijh, Harsh Mandhyan, Abhishek Kheterpal, Ali Yalmaz, Ankush Nanda, Pankaj Malav.

Captain: Zeeshan Khan. Vice-captain: Vikram Vijh.

LUX vs HUN Dream11 Prediction - Continental Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Joost Mees, Tony Whiteman, Timothy Barker, Khaibar Deldar, Zeeshan Khan, Vikram Vijh, Harsh Mandhyan, William Cope, Ali Yalmaz, Ankush Nanda, Amit Dhingra.

Captain: Harsh Mandhyan. Vice-captain: Zeeshan Khan.

Edited by Samya Majumdar