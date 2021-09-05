LUX vs ROM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Continental Cup, Final

The final of the Continental Cup 2021 has Luxembourg taking on Romania at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground in Bucharest on Sunday.

Hosts Romania eye Continental Cup success in home conditions as they take on a strong Luxembourg side who have impressed with the bat. However, with Romania's bowling attack firing on all cylinders, a mouthwatering clash beckons in Bucharest.

HUN vs ROM Probable Playing 11 Today

LUX XI

Timothy Barker, William Cope, Tony Whiteman, Vikram Vijh, Joost Mees (c), Mohit Dixit, James Barker, Advyth Manepalli (wk), Marcus Cope, Amit Dhingra and Mohit Dixit

ROM XI

Gohar Manan, Ijaz Hussain, Ramesh Satheesan (c), Satwik Nadigotla (wk), Sivakumar Periyalwar, Taranjeet Singh, Vasu Saini, Aftab Kayani, Sami Ullah, Pavel Florin and Shantanu Vashisht

Match Details

LUX vs ROM, Final

Date and Time: 5th September at 3:00 PM IST

Venue: Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground, Ilfov County, Bucharest, Romania

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Moara Vlasiei Cricket Ground is a decent one to bat on with not much help available for the pacers. The dimensions of the ground do not leave much room for error for the bowlers, who will need to vary their lines and lengths to get something out of the track. With the pitch likely to play true to its nature, both teams will be eyeing a big score in the vicinity of 180 if they are to bat first upon winning the toss.

Today’s LUX vs ROM Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Joost Mees: Luxembourg captain Joost Mees has been consistent in the middle order with his ability to play spin coming in handy. With this being the second game of the day, Mees' skill-set will be key to the underdogs' chances of a win in this game.

Batsman

Ramesh Satheesan: Mees' counterpart Ramesh Satheesan has been one of the highest runscorers in the Continental Cup, with his explosiveness serving Romania well in the middle overs. Given his experience, Satheesan can be banked upon to score some runs in this high-octane fixture.

All-rounder

Taranjeet Singh: Star all-rounder Taranjeet Singh has been Romania's go-to man with bat and ball, with his skill-set winning them a game or two already. His ability to take on the bowling attack regardless of the conditions makes him a handy option in your LUX vs ROM Dream11 fantasy team.

Bowler

Vikram Vijh: Vikram Vijh has impressed one and all with his accuracy and skill, with Luxembourg banking on him for wickets at crucial junctures. With Vijh likely to play a role with the bat too, he is surely one to keep tabs on in this game.

Top 3 best players to pick in LUX vs ROM Dream11 prediction team

Ramesh Satheesan (ROM) - 216 points

Abdul Asif (ROM) - 267 points

Vikram Vijh (LUX) - 122 points

Important stats for LUX vs ROM Dream11 prediction team

Abdul Asif - 39 runs and 6 wickets in 2 Continental Cup 2021 matches

Timothy Barker - 157 runs in 3 Continental Cup 2021 matches, SR: 118.93

Ramesh Satheesan - 133 runs in 3 Continental Cup 2021 matches

LUX vs ROM Dream11 Prediction Today (Continental Cup)

LUX vs ROM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #1 - Continental Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: J Mees, R Satheesan, S Periyalwar, T Barker, G Manan, T Singh, V Vijh, W Cope, I Hussain, A Dhingra and P Florin

Captain: R Satheesan. Vice-captain: T Singh

LUX vs ROM Dream11 Fantasy Tip #2 - Continental Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: J Mees, R Satheesan, A Kayani, T Barker, G Manan, T Singh, V Vijh, W Cope, I Hussain, M Cope and P Florin

Captain: T Singh. Vice-captain: T Barker

Edited by Samya Majumdar