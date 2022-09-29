LUX vs SCO-XI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship 2022, Group C

Luxembourg (LUX) will take on Scotland XI (SCO-XI) in the 19th game of the European Cricket Championship 2022 at the Cartama Oval in Spain on Thursday, September 29. Ahead of the game, here's everything you need to know about the LUX vs SCO-XI Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.
This will be the second game of the day for both Scotland and Luxembourg, who will both play earlier in the day too. Scotland will take on Malta, while Luxembourg will be up against Belgium.
Meanwhile, Scotland were recently defeated by Belgium. They were defeated by a six-wicket margin after failing to defend their 97-run target. They are currently third in the points table with six points.
Luxembourg, on the other hand, have had a good tournament so far, winning four of their six games and coming off a five-wicket victory over France. They are currently second in the points table with eight points.
LUX vs SCO-XI, Match Details, ECC T10
The 19th game of the European Cricket Championship 2022 between Luxembourg and Scotland-XI will be played on September 29 at the Cartama Oval Stadium in Spain at 9.00 pm IST.
Live scores and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.
Match: LUX vs SCO-XI, Match 19, European Cricket Championship 2022
Date & Time: September 29, 2022; 09.00 pm IST
Venue: Cartama Oval, Spain
Live Streaming: Fancode
LUX vs SCO-XI, Pitch Report
The track at the Cartama Oval Ground is a balanced one and is conducive to batters. However, pacers could find some movement with the new ball. A total of around 130 could be a challenging one here.
Last 5 matches at this ground:
Matches Won by Team Batting first: 3
Matches Won by Team Bowling first: 2
Average 1st innings score: 108
Average 2nd innings score: 92
LUX vs SCO-XI Form Guide (Last 5 Matches)
Luxembourg: WLLWW
Scotland XI: LWLWW
LUX vs SCO-XI Probable Playing XIs
Luxembourg injury/team news
No major injury concern.
Luxembourg Probable Playing XI
Timothy Barker, William Cope, Shiv Karan Gill, Vikram Vijh (c), Oscar Whiteman, Tony Whiteman, Anoop Orsu (wk), Marcus Cope, Mohit Dixit, Pankaj Malav, and Amit Dhingra.
Scotland XI injury/team news
No major injury concern.
Scotland XI Probable Playing XI
Callum Garden (wk), Michael English, Jack Jarvis, Liam Naylor, Alex Hinkley, Lewis O'Donnell, Uzzair Shah, Kess Sajjad, Jasper Davidson, Jack Hogarth, and Adrian Neill (c).
LUX vs SCO-XI Dream11 match top picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Callum Garden (132 runs in four matches)
Callum bats in the top order and has scored 132 runs at a strike rate of 178.12 in four games, making him a safe bet in the wicket-keeper section.
Top Batter Pick
Uzzair Shah (33 runs & five wickets in four matches)
He is well-known for his hard-hitting length ball and has a lot of experience in the format. He has scalped five wickets and scored useful runs in the middle order in four games. That makes him a must-have in your Dream11 fantasy team for this game.
Top All-rounder Pick
Jack Jarvis (134 runs & three wickets in five matches)
Jack has done well in the ongoing competition due to his wide-ranging playing and aggressive approach. He could prove to be a valuable pick for your Dream11 fantasy team for this game. He has amassed 134 runs and has taken three wickets in five games.
Top Bowler Pick
Mohit Dixit (Nine wickets in six matches, Average: 9.44)
He is one of his team's most successful bowlers and continues to lead LUX's bowling attack. He has picked up nine wickets at an economy rate of 7.08 in six games in the tournament.
LUX vs SCO-XI match captain and vice-captain choices
Timothy Barker
He's a fabulous all-rounder who has consistently delivered with the bat. He has scored 135 runs at a strike rate of 141.33 in six games, making him a good captaincy pick for this game.
Shiv Karan
Shiv is a decent right-arm medium-fast bowler who likes to bowl wicket to wicket. He has taken four wickets while scoring 92 runs in six games, making him an excellent vice-captaincy pick in your Dream11 fantasy team.
Five must-picks with player stats for LUX vs SCO-XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket Tips
LUX vs SCO-XI match expert tips match 19th, ECC T10
Jack Hogarth is an outstanding bowling all-rounder who has done well for his team so far. He has scalped nine wickets at an economy rate of 6.81 in four games. He's an excellent choice in your multiple fantasy team and a decent captaincy pick for this game.
LUX vs SCO-XI Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 19th, Head To Head League
Wicketkeeper: Timothy Barker, Callum Garden
Batters: Uzzair Shah, Tony Whiteman, Anoop Orsu
All-Rounders: Shiv Karan Gill, Vikram Vijh, Jack Jarvis
Bowlers: Kess Sajjad, Mohit Dixit, Jack Hogarth
LUX vs SCO-XI Dream11 Prediction Team, Match 19th, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Callum Garden
Batters: Uzzair Shah, Tony Whiteman, Anoop Orsu
All-Rounders: Shiv Karan Gill, Vikram Vijh, Jack Jarvis
Bowlers: Kess Sajjad, Mohit Dixit, Jack Hogarth, Lewis O'Donnell