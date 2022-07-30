LUX vs SLV Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Group B, Match 19

Luxembourg (LUX) will take on Slovenia (SLV) in match 19 of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Group B on Saturday at the Tikkurila Cricket Ground in Vantaa.

Neither of the teams had a good start to the tournament as Luxembourg have won only one of their last three games. Slovenia, on the other hand, have lost all of their last three games by big margins.

Slovenia will give it their all to win the match and make a comeback in the tournament, but Luxembourg are a relatively better team. Luxembourg are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

LUX vs SLV Probable Playing XI

LUX Playing XI

Joost Mees (wk), Girish Venkateswaran, James Barker, Thomas Martin, Anoop Orsu, William Cope, Vikram Vijh, Mohit Dixit, Ankush Nanda, Pankaj Malav, Shiv Karan

SLV Playing XI

Ayyaz Qureshi (c), Muhammad Siddiqui, Ramanjot Singh, Taher Muhammad, Sudhakar Koppolu, Primoz Pustoslemsek, Shahid Arshad, Awais Ikram, Waqar Khan (wk), Mark Oman, Nilesh Laxman

Match Details

LUX vs SLV, ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Group B, Match 19

Date and Time: July 30, 2022, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Tikkurila Cricket Ground, Vantaa

Pitch Report

The track at the Tikkurila Cricket Ground in Vantaa is likely to be a decent one to bat on. However, bowlers will have a lot to offer at this pitch. Low scores have been registered in the last few matches, so fans can expect another low scoring match with bowlers playing a crucial role.

LUX vs SLV Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Mees, who has played exceptionally well in the last few matches, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and can also gain additional points from catches.

Batters

T Barker and J Barker are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. T Muhammad is another good pick for today's Dream11 team. He has performed exceptionally well in the last few matches.

All-rounders

W Cope and P Pustoslemsek are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. V Vijh is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are S Kulshretha and A Qureshi. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. N Ujawe is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in LUX vs SLV Dream11 prediction team

W Cope (LUX)

P Pustoslemsek (SLV)

S Kulshretha (LUX)

Luxembourg vs Slovenia: Important stats for Dream11 team

A Qureshi - 25 runs and three wickets

W Cope - 55 runs and two wickets

S Kulshretha - Three runs and six wickets

Luxembourg vs Slovenia Dream11 Prediction Today (ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier Group B)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: J Mees, T Barker, J Barker, T Muhammad, W Cope, V Vijh, S Karan, P Pustoslemsek, S Kulshretha, N Ujawe, A Qureshi

Captain: P Pustoslemsek Vice Captain: W Cope

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: J Mees, T Barker, S Arshad, T Muhammad, W Cope, V Vijh, S Karan, P Pustoslemsek, S Kulshretha, P Malav, A Qureshi

Captain: S Kulshretha Vice Captain: W Cope

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far