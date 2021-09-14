LUX vs SPA Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Luxembourg will lock horns with Spain in the seventh match of the Dream11 ECC-T10 on September 14th at the Cartama Oval in Cartama.

Luxembourg haven't got off to a good start. They have faced defeats in both games and will be hoping to make a winning comeback in the upcoming match.

Speaking of Spain, they were defeated in the first match but made a brilliant comeback in the previous game against Norway. They currently stand in second position in the points table and will want to continue winning and stay high in the table.

LUX vs SPA Probable Playing 11 Today

Luxembourg

Roshan Vishwanath, Thomas Martin, Tony Whiteman (C), Aanand Pandey, Oscar Whiteman, Mohd Dilshad, Akhilesh Kumar (WK), Raju Akulwar, Sambhav Puri, Ansh Trivedi, Harpal Singh

Spain

Awais Ahmed (WK), Hamza Saleem, Yasir Ali, Chris Mills (C), Atif Mehmood, Muhammed Asjed, Jack Perman, Kuldeep Lal, Ravi Panchal, Zulqarnain Haider, Adeel Raja.

Match Details

LUX vs SPA, European Cricket Series - ECC T10

Date and Time: 14th September 2021, 02:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

After five matches played on this ground, it looks like the Cartama Oval is a balanced one. Pacers will get initial movement and bounce, whereas batting will be easier as the pitch wears off.

The average first innings score at this track has been 124 runs and the team winning the toss would likely opt to field first. As far as the weather is concerned, there are high chances of rain.

Today’s LUX vs SPA Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Awais Ahmed: Spain wicket-keeper Ahmed was one of the top run-scorers in the ECS Barcelona T10, amassing 389 runs in 10 innings at a 55-run average. He hammered 40 sixes and had a strike rate of 228 and could be a key player in today's fixture.

Batsmen

Kuldeep Lal: Spain's Kuldeep Lal has been one of ECS's finest performers this year. In February, Lal scored 304 runs with a strike rate of 215 while playing for Gracia in the ECS Barcelona T10. This top order batsman is a must-pick for your side.

Roshan Paul Vishwanath: Paul is also another good option for the batting section. The player has the ability to score quick runs, something that the T10 format is all about.

All-rounders

Yasir Ali: Yasir is a great all-round option for this game. Earlier in the ECS Barcelona T10 league, the right-hander scored 498 runs in 11 games for the Catalunya Tigers. He is also handy with the ball.

Thomas Martin: Thomas scored 43 runs with a strike rate of 134 in the first match against Belgium. The player is good with both the bat and the ball.

Bowlers

Raju Akulwar: Luxembourg's Raju Akulwar is one of the best choices for this game. He is an excellent outswing bowler and can be troublesome with the new ball.

Ansh Trivedi: Though Ansh was smashed by the batsmen in his debut match, he picked up two wickets. The player will look to come back stronger and is thus a must-pick.

Top 5 best players to pick in LUX vs SPA Dream11 prediction team

Kuldeep Lal: 2 matches, 129 points

Tony Whiteman: 2 matches, 108 points

Hamza Saleem: 2 matches, 104 points

Awais Ahmed: 2 matches, 100 points

Ansh Trivedi: 2 matches, 64 points

Important stats for LUX vs SPA Dream11 prediction team

Tony Whiteman: 2 matches, 63 runs

Hamza Saleem: 2 matches, 57 runs

Awais Ahmed: 2 matches, 53 runs

Chris Mills: 2 matches, 48 runs

Kuldeep Lal: 2 matches, 3 wickets

LUX vs SPA Dream11 Prediction Today

LUX vs SPA Dream11 Team - 1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Awais Ahmed, Akhilesh Kumar, Kuldeep Lal, Roshan Paul Vishwanath, Sambhav Puri, Hamza Saleem, Yasir Ali, Thomas Martin, Atif Mehmood, Ansh Trivedi, Raja Adeel

Captain: Kuldeep Lal Vice-Captain: Thomas Martin

LUX vs SPA Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Awais Ahmed, Tony Whiteman, Kuldeep Lal, Chris Mills, Sambhav Puri, Hamza Saleem, Mohit Dixit, Thomas Martin, Atif Mehmood, Ansh Trivedi, Raju Akulwar

Also Read

Captain: Hamza Saleem Vice-Captain: Tony Whiteman

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee