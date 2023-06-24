LUX vs SUI Dream11 prediction: 3 players you could pick as captain or vice-captain for today’s first T20 match – June 24, 2023

Luxembourg (LUX) and Switzerland (SUI) are all set to lock horns against each other in the first of the two-match T20 series between both teams. The Pierre Werner Cricket Ground in Walferdange will play host to this exciting game on Saturday (June 24).

Both teams have named some fresh faces in their respective squads who are ready to make a mark in the opening fixture of the series. Luxembourg will be banking on their skipper Vikram Vijh to perform with both the bat and the ball for the team.

Meanwhile, all eyes will be on the star duo of Asad Mahmood and Faheem Nazir to step up for Switzerland in the first match of the series.

On that note, here are three players whom you can pick as captain or vice-captain for your Dream11 team for the LUX vs SUI game.

#3 Shiv Karan Gill (LUX) - 8.5 Credits

Shiv Karan Gill is a multi-utility player who can contribute significantly with both the bat and the ball. Having played 11 T20 games for his side, Shiv has accumulated 208 runs at an average of 23.11 and a strike rate of 101.46.

The 38-year-old is more than a handy seam bowler as well and has six wickets to his name. His all-round ability makes him a must-have in your LUX vs SUI Dream11 fantasy teams.

#2 Vikram Vijh (LUX) - 7.5 Credits

Vikram Vijh is one of the most reliable players in Luxembourg. The left-handed batter has represented his side across 24 T20 games, having scored 418 runs at an average of 19.90 and a strike rate of 93.09.

He has also picked up 27 wickets bowling at an impressive economy rate of 7.42. Vijh should be an automatic choice to find a place as captain or vice-captain in your LUX vs SUI Dream11 fantasy teams.

#1 Faheem Nazir (SUI) - 9 Credits

Faheem Nazir is an experienced campaigner who has been doing well for Switzerland over the years. In his seven T20 appearances, Faheem has scored 382 runs at a terrific average of 63.66 and a strike rate of 151.58.

Along with his batting, Faheem has also notched up seven wickets at an economy rate of 7.55. Therefore, he should be an excellent choice to be picked as captain of your Dream11 team for the LUX vs SUI game.

