LUX vs SWE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report

Luxembourg will face Sweden in the fourth match of the Dream11 ECC-T10 on 13th September at the Cartama Oval in Cartama.

Luxembourg were recently beaten by Romania in the final of the Continental T20 Cup. They'll strive to make a comeback and start the new season on a positive note.

Sweden, meanwhile, will be high on confidence after their previous win in the T20 series against Finland. They are currently ranked 45th in the ICC T20 Men’s rankings and have talented players who are eager to come out on top against Luxembourg.

LUX vs SWE Probable Playing 11 Today

Luxembourg

Tony Whiteman(C&WK), Akhilesh Kumar, Roshan Paul Vishwanath, Sambhav Puri, Thomas Martin, Mohit Dixit, Aanand Pandey, Raju Akulwar, Amit Dhingra, Ansh Trivedi, Harpal Singh

Sweden

Abhijit Venkatesh(C), Ismaeel Zia(WK), Share Ali, Rahel Khan, Azam Khalil, Khalid Zahid, Zabi Zahid, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Azam Khalil, Oktai Gholami, Rahel Khan

Match Details

LUX vs SWE, European Cricket Series - ECC T10

Date and Time: 13th September 2021, 08:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The pitch at Cartama Oval in Cartama is a good surface for batting. The ball comes nicely onto the bat and the batters should enjoy it out in the middle. Bowlers will find it challenging to bowl on this wicket, with shorter boundaries on offer.

Therefore, the team winning the toss would most probably opt to bat first.

Today’s LUX vs SWE Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

Tony Whiteman: Whiteman is an experienced wicket-keeper who will lead Luxembourg’s squad. He has an excellent batting technique and has the potential to score huge runs.

Batsmen

Roshan Paul Viwshwanath: Roshan is another veteran cricketer who plays for Luxembourg. He is an outstanding batsman who can give quick starts to the team.

Rahel Khan: Rahel is an emerging player who has made an impression with both the bat and the ball. He scored 32 runs in 14 balls and also picked up two wickets in two overs in one of his recent matches.

All-rounders

Azam Khalil: Azam is a senior in this format who contributes with both batting and bowling. He is expected to have his moment in the spotlight as a persistent all-rounder.

Abhijit Venkatesh: Abhijit Venkatesh is one of the best all-rounder options from Sweden. He has the ability to pull massive shots and can help you fetch points from both sides.

Bowlers

Amit Dhingra: Amit Dhingra will be the main bowler for the Luxembourg team. He has loads of experience and can bowl in the death overs.

Khalid Zahid: Khalid, who plays for Sweden, will lead their bowling department. He is the quickest of the bunch and can do real damage with the ball.

Top 5 best players to pick in LUX vs SWE Dream11 prediction team

Aanand Pandey (LUX)

Tony Whiteman (LUX)

Rahel Khan (SWE)

Share Ali (SWE)

Azham Khalil (SWE)

Important stats for LUX vs SWE Dream11 prediction team

Both teams will be playing their first match in this tournament.

LUX vs SWE Dream11 Prediction Today

LUX vs SWE Dream11 Team -1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tony Whiteman, Share Ali, Rahel Khan, Roshan Paul Vishwanath, Imal Zuwak, Azham Khalil, Mohit Dixit, Abhijit Venkatesh, Khalid Ahmad Zahid, Oktai Gholami, Harpal Singh

Captain: Share Ali Vice-Captain: Rahel Khan

LUX vs SWE Dream11 Team - 2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tony Whiteman, Share Ali, Rahel Khan, Zabi Zahid, Aanand Pandey, Azham Khalil, Mohit Dixit, Abhijit Venkatesh, Khalid Ahmad Zahid, Oktai Gholami, Amit Dhingra

Also Read

Captain: Aanand Pandey Vice-Captain: Abhijit Venkatesh

Edited by Sudeshna Banerjee