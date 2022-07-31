LUX vs SWI, Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips for ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier B, 5th Place Playoff

Luxembourg will take on Switzerland in the fifth place playoff at the Tikkurila Cricket Ground in Vantaa on Sunday.

Luxembourg finished third in the Group 1, winning two of their four games. Switzerland, meanwhile, also won two of their four matches to finish third in Group 2.

Both teams look evenly matches, so a competitive game should ensue.

LUX vs SWI Probable Playing XIs

LUX

Joost Mees (C & WK), Timothy Barker, William Cope, Shiv Karan, Vikram Vijh, Anoop Orsu, Atif Kamal, James Barker, Mohit Dixit, Ankush Nanda, Saransh Kushretha.

SWI

Faheem Nazir (C), Azeem Nazir, Ali Nayyer, Noorkhan Ahmedi, Asad Mahmood, Anser Mahmood, Arjun Vinod, Sathya Narayanan (WK), Aneesh Kumar, Ashwin Vinod, Kenardo Fletcher.

Match Details

Match: LUX vs SWI, ICC T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier B, 5th Place Playoff.

Date and Time: July 31, 2022; 07:00 PM IST.

Venue: Tikkurila Cricket Ground, Vantaa.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Tikkurila Cricket Ground is a balanced one. While bowlers can dominate proceedings, batters can get full value for their shots. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score here being 121.

Today’s LUX vs SWI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Joost Mees: Mees is an experienced player who has scored 71 runs in four games. He has also been involved in two catches and one stumping.

Batters

Timothy Barker: Barker has scored 86 runs in four games, with his highest score being 36. He's a solid batter, who could prove to be a key pick in your fantasy team.

James Barker: Timothy's twin brother James plays for the same team and has been in good touch recently. He has garnered 53 runs in four games, remaining not-out in three of four games.

All-rounders

Faheem Nazir: Nazir has been in the form of his life. He has accumulated 299 runs in four games at an incredible average of 99.67. He has also taken four wickets.

Shiv Karan: Karan is a quality all-rounder who has scored 101 runs in four games, with 47 being his highest score. He has also scalped one wicket.

Bowlers

Saransh Kushretha: Saransh is an off-break bowler who has been excellent with the ball recently. He has scalped nine wickets in four games at an incredible economy of 5.36.

Ali Nayyer: Although he's listed as a bowler, Nayyer has been playing as an all-rounder since his debut. He has scalped five wickets in four games at an economy of 8.18 and also scored 77 runs.

Five best players to pick in LUX vs SWI Dream11 prediction team

Faheem Nazir (SWI) – 525 points

Saransh Kulshretha (LUX) – 310 points

Ali Nayyer (SWI) – 258 points

Atif Kamal Khan (LUX) – 231 points

Shiv Karan (LUX) – 196 points.

Key Stats for LUX vs SWI Dream11 prediction team

Faheem Nazir: 299 runs and 4 wickets in 4 matches; SR – 157.37 & ER – 7.00

Saransh Kushretha: 9 wickets in 4 matches; ER – 5.36

Ali Nayyer: 77 runs and 5 wickets in 4 matches; SR – 168.47 & ER – 8.18

Atif Kamal Khan: 6 wickets in 4 matches; ER – 6.9

Shiv Karan: 101 runs and 1 wicket in 4 matches; SR – 112.22 & ER - 6.25.

LUX vs SWI Dream11 Prediction

LUX vs SWI Dream11 Prediction: ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier B

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Joost Mees, Noorkhan Ahmedi, James Barker, Timothy Barker, Faheem Nazir, Kenardo Fletcher, William Cope, , Vikram Vijh, Ali Nayyer, Saransh Kushretha, Atif Kamal.

Captain: Faheem Nazir. Vice-captain: Vikram Vijh.

LUX vs SWI Dream11 Prediction: ICC Men's T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier B

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Sathya Narayanan, Noorkhan Ahmedi, James Barker, Timothy Barker, Faheem Nazir, William Cope, , Vikram Vijh, Shiv Karan, Ashwin Vinod, Ali Nayyer, Saransh Kushretha.

Captain: Faheem Nazir. Vice-captain: William Cope.

