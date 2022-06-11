LUX vs SWI Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Switzerland tour of Luxembourg 2022, T20I 1

Luxembourg (LUX) will take on Switzerland (SWI) in the 1st T20I match of the Switzerland tour of Luxembourg 2022 on Saturday at the Pierre Werner Cricket Ground in Walferdange.

Switzerland are touring Luxembourg for a series of two T20 Internationals. Both teams will be playing their first T20 match after a long time with a lot of new faces in their ranks.

Previous results and recent form favours Switzerland, who have exceptional all-rounders. The encounter is expected to be amazing and likely to be won by Switzerland.

LUX vs SWI Probable Playing XI

LUX Playing XI

J Mees (wk), T Barker, A Halbhavi, M Dixit, A Vijh, W Cope, A Trivedi, A Dhingra, H Singh, A Nanda, and G Venkateshwaran

SWI Playing XI

H Ahmed (wk), M Idrees, A Mahmood, F Nazir, O Mahmood, A Vinod, A Kumar, A Vinod, A Andrews, A Nayyer, and N Ahmadi

Match Details

LUX vs SWI, Switzerland tour of Luxembourg 2022, T20I 1

Date and Time: June 11, 2022, 2:00 PM IST

Venue: Pierre Werner Cricket Ground, Walferdange

Pitch Report

The pitch at Pierre Werner Cricket Ground in Walferdange is a balanced one, where there are plenty of opportunities for both batters and bowlers. You can expect pace bowlers to dominate the match with opportunities for batters, in case the ball line is not correct.

Both teams will prefer chasing on the pitch.

LUX vs SWI Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

J Mees, who has excelled in recent international matches for Luxembourg, is without a doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's Dream11 side. He will bat in the top order and can also give you extra points for catches.

Batters

M Idrees and T Barker are the two best batsmen to pick in the Dream11 team as they will bat in the top order and also bowl a few overs if required. A Mahmood is another good pick for today's Dream11 team.

All-rounders

Arjun Vinod and O Mahmood are the best all-rounders to pick in the Dream11 team as they are expected to bat in the top order and also complete their quota of four overs. V Vijh is another good all-rounder pick for the Dream11 team.

Bowlers

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Dhingra and A Kumar. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and you can also expect them to bowl in death overs. A Andrews is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

Top players to pick in LUX vs SWI Dream11 prediction team

O Mahmood (SWI)

W Cope (LUX)

V Vijh (LUX)

LUX vs SWI Dream11 Prediction Today (Switzerland tour of Luxembourg 2022)

Fantasy suggestion #1

Fantasy suggestion #1: J Mees, A Mahmood, M Idrees, T Barker, Arjun Vinod, O Mahmood, W Cope, V Vijh, A Dhingra, H Singh, and A Kumar

Captain: O Mahmood Vice Captain: W Cope

Fantasy suggestion #2

Fantasy suggestion #2: J Mees, A Mahmood, M Idrees, A Halbhavi, Arjun Vinod, O Mahmood, W Cope, V Vijh, A Dhingra, Ashwin Vinod, and A Kumar

Captain: O Mahmood Vice Captain: V Vijh

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far