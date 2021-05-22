LUX vs AUT Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Central Europe Cup T20 Match - May 23, 2021

Luxembourg will be up against Austria in match number five of the Central Europe Cup T20 at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague on Sunday.

Luxembourg lost both of their Central Europe Cup T20 games on the first day, with the Czech Republic and Austria recording comfortable wins over them. However, Luxembourg got off the mark in the tournament with a six-wicket win over the Czechs in their third outing.

Austria, on the other hand, have been in solid form in the Central Europe Cup T20. They have played two games so far, winning both. Austria beat Luxembourg by six runs via the Duckworth-Lewis (D/L) method in their first match before emerging victorious against the Czech Republic in their second.

Squads to choose from

Luxembourg: Joost Mees (c), James Barker, Timothy Barker, William Cope, Mohit Dixit, Atif Kamal, Pankaj Malav, Ankush Nanda, Aanand Pandey, Shameek Vats, Girish Venkateswaran, Vikram Vijh, Roshan Vishwanath, Tony Whiteman

Austria: Razmal Shigiwal (c), Rayhaan Ahmed, Mirza Ahsan, Zeshan Arif, Aman Habibullah, Zabiullah Ibrahimkhel, Aqib Iqbal, Kunal Joshi, Lakmal Kasturiarachchige, Jaweed Sadran, Zadran Sahel, Mark Simpson-Parker, Navin Wijesekera, Bilal Zalmai

Predicted Playing XIs

Luxembourg: Timothy Barker, Girish Venkateswaran, Joost Mees (c & wk), Tony Whiteman, Vikram Vijh, Roshan paul vishwanath, Pankaj Malav, Aanand pandey, William Cope, atif kamal khan, Shameek Vats

Austria: Bilal Zalmai, Mark Simpson Parker, Navin Wijesekera, Kunal Joshi, Mirza Ahsan, Jaweed Sadran, Sahel Zadran, Razmal Shigiwal (c), Rayhaan Ahamed (wk), Lakmal Kasturiarachchige, Aqib Iqbal

Match Details

Match: Luxembourg vs Austria

Date & Time: May 23rd 2021, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Vinor Cricket Ground, Prague

Pitch Report

The 22-yard surface at the Vinor Cricket Ground in Prague is a decent one to bat on, with the last couple of Central Europe Cup T20 games seeing scores in excess of 160 made by teams batting first.

Central Europe Cup T20 Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions (LUX vs AUT)

Dream11 Team for Luxembourg vs Austria - Central Europe Cup T20.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Joost Mees, Tony Whiteman, Mark Simpson Parker, Timothy Barker, Bilal Zalmai, Razmal Shigiwal, Vikram Vijh, Lakmal Kasturiarachchige, William Cope, Jaweed Sadran, Atif Kamal Khan

Captain: Vikram Vijh. Vice-captain: Bilal Zalmai

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Joost Mees, Mirza Ahsan, Tony Whiteman, Timothy Barker, Bilal Zalmai, Sahel Zadran, Vikram Vijh, Lakmal Kasturiarachchige, Aqib Iqbal, William Cope, Jaweed Sadran

Captain: Jaweed Sadran. Vice-captain: Timothy Barker