LUX vs NOR Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for European Cricket Championship, Match 14

Luxembourg will take on Norway in match number 14 of the European Cricket Championship T10 2021 at Cartama Oval on Wednesday.

Neither Luxembourg nor Norway have had a great run in the European Cricket Championship so far and are reeling at the bottom of the points table. Both teams have three losses and a washout each to their names and will be desperate to turn things around today.

LUX vs NOR Probable Playing 11 Today

Luxembourg: Roshan Vishwanath (wk), Thomas Martin, Tony Whiteman (c), Oscar Whiteman, Mohit Dixit, Mohd Dilshad, Aanand Pandey, Amit Dhingra, Raju Akulwar, Ansh Trivedi, Harpal Singh

Norway: Raza Iqbal (c), Wahidullah Sahak, Khizer Ahmed, Muhammad Sher Sahak, Suhail Iftikhar (wk), Walid Ghauri, Ali Tafseer, Hayatullah Niazi, Vinay Ravi, Ahmadullah Shinwari, Prithvi Bhart

Match Details

LUX vs NOR, 14th Match, European Cricket Championship

Date & Time: September 15th 2021, 6:30 PM IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval is a superb one to bat on as the runs keep flowing at the venue. Teams have racked up big scores consistently here and more of the same can be expected for today's game as well.

Today’s LUX vs NOR Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Tony Whiteman – Whiteman has amassed 75 runs in the European Cricket Championship at a whopping strike rate of nearly 200.

Batsmen

Raza Iqbal – The Norway skipper has scored 75 runs at a strike rate of 166.66. He has already scored a half-century in the European Cricket Championship.

Roshan Vishwanath – Vishwanath has made some solid starts in the European Cricket Championship, managing 46 runs at a strike rate of 164.29.

All-rounders

Walid Ghauri – Ghauri has fetched big points with both the bat and ball. He has chipped in with 40 runs and picked up two wickets.

Thomas Martin – The 21-year-old seam-bowling all-rounder has scored 61 runs while striking at 132.61. He could also be handy with the ball.

Bowlers

Harpal Singh – The 34-year-old Luxembourg spinner might have been expensive, but he has picked up wickets consistently. He has three scalps to his name so far.

Ahmadullah Shinwari – Shinwari has been in top form with the ball in the European Cricket Championship. He has bowled 2.4 overs, taking three wickets at an economy rate of 7.50.

Top 5 best players to pick in LUX vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Team

Walid Ghauri (NOR): 134 points

Tony Whiteman (LUX): 127 points

Wahidullah Sahak (NOR): 127 points

Raza Iqbal (NOR): 123 points

Harpal Singh (LUX): 93 points

Important stats for LUX vs NOR Dream11 Prediction Team

Walid Ghauri: 40 runs & 2 wickets in two innings; SR – 148.14 & ER – 9.00

Wahidullah Sahak: 26 runs from three innings & 2 wickets in four innings; SR – 173.33 & ER – 12.00

Tony Whiteman: 75 runs from three innings; SR – 197.37

Harpal Singh: 3 wickets from two innings; ER – 15.67

LUX vs NOR Dream 11 Prediction (European Cricket Championship)

Dream11 Team for Luxembourg vs Norway - European Cricket Championship T10 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Tony Whiteman, Suhail Iftikhar, Raza Iqbal, Roshan Vishwanath, Wahidullah Sahak, Muhammad Sher Sahak, Walid Ghauri, Thomas Martin, Ahmadullah Shinwari, Ansh Trivedi, Harpal Singh

Captain: Walid Ghauri. Vice-captain: Tony Whiteman

Dream11 Team for Luxembourg vs Norway - European Cricket Championship T10 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Tony Whiteman, Suhail Iftikhar, Raza Iqbal, Roshan Vishwanath, Wahidullah Sahak, Walid Ghauri, Vinay Ravi, Thomas Martin, Ahmadullah Shinwari, Harpal Singh, Raju Akulwar

Captain: Raza Iqbal. Vice-captain: Thomas Martin

Edited by Samya Majumdar