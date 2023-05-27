Leeward Islands Women vs Barbados Women - Dream11 Prediction - West Indies Women’s T20 Blaze 2023

Leeward Islands Women will take on Barbados Women in match number 13 of the West Indies Women’s T20 Blaze 2023 at the Warner Park, St Kitts, Basseterre, on Saturday. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the LWI-W vs BAR-W Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, today's playing 11s and the pitch report for this game.

Leeward Islands Women have had a poor tournament so far. They have lost all their four matches and are reeling at the bottom of the points table. On the other hand, Barbados Women have been in good form. They lost their first game against Trinidad and Tobago Women before they won three in a row.

LWI-W vs BAR-W, Match Details

The 13th match of the West Indies Women’s T20 Blaze 2023 between Leeward Islands Women and Barbados Women will be played on May 27, 2023, at Warner Park, St Kitts, Basseterre. The game is set to take place at 7:30 PM IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: LWI-W vs BAR-W

Date & Time: May 27th 2023, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Warner Park, St Kitts, Basseterre

Pitch Report

It has been a low-scoring tournament at the Warner Park in St Kitts, Basseterre. The spinners have found quite a bit of success at this venue. A score of around 125-130 could be par.

LWI-W vs BAR-W Form Guide (Last 4 Matches)

Leeward Islands Women: L, L, L, L

Barbados Women: W, W, W, L

LWI-W vs BAR-W Probable Playing 11 today

Leeward Islands Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Leeward Islands Women Probable Playing XI: Melicia Clarke, Kimberly Anthony, Divya Saxena, Amanda Edwards, Jahzara Claxton, Rozel Liburd, Saneldo Willett, Terez Parker (wk), Jenisen Richards, Cherry-Ann Moses, Tonya Martin

Barbados Women Team News

No major injury concerns.

Barbados Women Probable Playing XI: Kycia Knight (wk), Aaliyah Alleyne, Naijanni Cumberbatch, Kyshona Knight, Shakera Selman, Shamilia Connell, Trishan Holder, Aaliyah Williams, Allison Gordon, Theanny Mayers, Keila Elliott

Today’s LWI-W vs BAR-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Kycia Knight (4 matches, 102 runs)

Kycia Knight is in top batting form. The wicket-keeper batter has scored 102 runs in four games and she has a strike-rate of 86.44. She has been good behind the stumps as well.

Top Batter Pick

Divya Saxena (4 matches, 76 runs, 2 wickets)

Divya Saxena has made good all-round contributions in this competition. She has accumulated 76 runs in four matches and has chipped in with a couple of wickets with the ball.

Top All-rounder Pick

Aaliyah Alleyne (4 matches, 65 runs)

Aaliyah Alleyne is in good touch with the bat. The seam-bowling all-rounder has made 65 runs in four innings and she has a strike-rate of 95.59. She can be useful with the ball as well.

Top Bowler Pick

Shakera Selman (4 matches, 2 wickets, 54 runs)

Shakera Selman has bowled well in this tournament and she has picked up two wickets at an economy rate of 5.30. With the bat, she has got 54 runs in three innings.

LWI-W vs BAR-W match captain and vice-captain choices

Shamilia Connell (4 matches, 5 wickets, 26 runs)

Shamilia Connell is in top form with the ball. The 30-year-old fast bowler has returned with five wickets at an economy rate of 6.00. With the bat, he has made 26 runs at a strike-rate of 152.94.

Amanda Edwards (4 matches, 89 runs, 2 wickets)

Amanda Edwards has been very effective with both bat and ball. The off-spinning all-rounder has scored 89 runs in four innings. She has got two wickets at an economy rate of 4.93.

5 Must-picks with player stats for LWI-W vs BAR-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Player Player Stats Shamilia Connell 26 runs & 5 wickets in 4 matches Amanda Edwards 89 runs & 2 wickets in 4 matches Divya Saxena 76 runs & 2 wickets in 4 matches Shakera Selman 54 runs & 2 wickets in 4 matches Keila Elliott 4 wickets in 4 matches

LWI-W vs BAR-W match expert tips

Both teams have some consistent all-rounders to come good and fetch big points. Thus, the likes of Divya Saxena, Amanda Edwards, Shakera Selman, and Shamilia Connell will be the ones to watch out for.

LWI-W vs BAR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Leeward Islands Women vs Barbados Women - West Indies Women’s T20 Blaze 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Kycia Knight

Batters: Divya Saxena, Jenisen Richards, Kyshona Knight, Allison Gordon

All-rounders: Jahzara Claxton, Amanda Edwards, Aaliyah Alleyne

Bowlers: Shakera Selman, Shamilia Connell, Keila Elliott

LWI-W vs BAR-W Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Leeward Islands Women vs Barbados Women - West Indies Women’s T20 Blaze 2023.

Wicket-keeper: Kycia Knight

Batters: Divya Saxena, Kyshona Knight, Allison Gordon

All-rounders: Jahzara Claxton, Amanda Edwards, Aaliyah Alleyne

Bowlers: Shakera Selman, Shamilia Connell, Rozel Liburd, Keila Elliott

