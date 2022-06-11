LWI-W vs TT-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women’s T20 Blaze, Match 9

Leeward Islands Women will take on Trinidad and Tobago Women in the ninth match of the Women’s T20 Blaze at Providence Stadium in Guyana on Sunday.

Leeward Islands Women haven’t gotten off to a strong start in the competition. They have lost two matches on the trot and need to bounce back soon.

Meanwhile, Trinidad and Tobago Women come into this game after losing their previous encounter against Jamaica Women. Returning to winning ways will be on top of the agenda list for both teams.

LWI-W vs TT-W Probable Playing 11 Today

LWI-W XI

Jenisen Richards, Terez Parker (wk), Rosalie Dolabaille, Shawnisha Hector (c), Saneldo Willett, Amanda Edwards, Tynetta Mckoy, Tiffany Thorpe, Tonya Martin, Rozel Liburd, Davanna Claxton

TT-W XI

Anisa Mohammed (c), Lee-Ann Kirby, Britney Cooper, Caneisha Isaac, Kamara Ragoobar, Karishma Ramharack, Kirbyina Alexander, Rachel Vincent, Reniece Boyce (wk), Shenelle Lord, Steffie Soogrim

Match Details

LWI-W vs TT-W, Women’s T20 Blaze, Match 9

Date and Time: June 12, 2022, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Pitch Report

The Providence Stadium track is expected to assist the batters and it could prove to be a high-scoring wicket. Both sides will prefer chasing here.

Today’s LWI-W vs TT-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

R Boyce is a decent choice for the wicketkeeper pick for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. She can take on the opposition bowling unit and is influential in the middle overs.

Batters

B Cooper hasn’t been able to make a strong impression yet. She will be hoping to get back to her best soon.

All-rounders

J Richards is a genuine match-winner and will be looking to contribute with both bat and ball. She scalped three wickets and gave away only seven runs in her quota of four overs in the first match. Richards is an excellent captaincy candidate for your LWI-W vs TT-W Dream11 Fantasy Side.

T Thorpe is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy Team. She has scored 11 runs and has scalped two wickets.

Bowlers

R Liburd has scalped two wickets and will be hoping to pick up more scalps in this contest.

Top 5 best players to pick in LWI-W vs TT-W Dream11 prediction team

J Richards (LWI-W) – 101 points

T Thorpe (LWI-W) – 91 points

R Liburd (LWI-W) – 88 points

C Isaac (TT-W) – 74 points

A Mohammed (TT-W) – 46 points

Important stats for LWI-W vs TT-W Dream11 prediction team

J Richards: 3 wickets

T Thorpe: 11 runs and 2 wickets

R Liburd: 2 wickets

C Isaac: 2 wickets

A Mohammed: 1 wicket

LWI-W vs TT-W Dream11 Prediction Today

LWI-W vs TT-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: R Boyce, R Dolabaille, L Kirby, B Cooper, J Richards, T Thorpe, S Soogrim, R Liburd, C Isaac, A Mohammed, K Ramharack

Captain: J Richards Vice-Captain: T Thorpe

LWI-W vs TT-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: R Boyce, R Dolabaille, L Kirby, B Cooper, R Vincent, J Richards, T Thorpe, S Soogrim, R Liburd, C Isaac, A Mohammed

Captain: B Cooper Vice-Captain: L Kirby

