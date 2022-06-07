LWI-W vs WWI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Women’s T20 Blaze, Match 1

The Leeward Islands Women (LWI-W) will take on the Windward Islands Women (WWI-W) in the first match of the Women’s T20 Blaze at Providence Stadium in Guyana on Tuesday.

The competition is returning after a break of two years and six teams will take part this year. All the matches will be held at the Providence Stadium in Guyana.

Both the Leeward Islands Women and the Windward Islands Women have a strong squad full of experienced players. Shawnisha Hector is the captain of the Leeward Islands Women while Afy Fletcher will be leading the Windward Islands Women.

LWI-W vs WWI-W Probable Playing 11 Today

LWI-W XI

Tynetta McKoy, Arsheena Freeman, Melicia Clarke, Rozel Liburd, Terez Parker (wk), Davanna Claxton, Shawnisha Hector (c), Tiffany Thorpe, Saneldo Willet, Tonya Martin, Sidella Bellot

WWI-W XI

Ashlene Edward, Malika Edward, Gem Eloi, Kimone Homer, Stacy Ann Adams, Afy Fletcher (c), Qiana Joseph, Pearl Etienne, Jannillea Glasgow, Akeira Peters, Japhina Joseph

Match Details

LWI-W vs WWI-W, Women’s T20 Blaze, Match 1

Date and Time: 07 June 2022, 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Providence Stadium, Guyana

Pitch Report

The Providence Stadium track is expected to assist the batters and it could prove to be a high-scoring wicket. Both sides would prefer to chase here.

Today’s LWI-W vs WWI-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

A Edward will be a great choice for the wicketkeeper pick for your Dream11 Fantasy Team. She can take on the opposition bowling unit and is a good middle-order batter.

Batters

G Eloi is a decent batter who will be hoping to provide a strong start for her side. She has scored 35 runs in five games.

All-rounders

A Freeman is a genuine match-winner and will look to contribute with both the bat as well as the ball. She is an excellent captaincy candidate for your Dream11 Fantasy Side.

K Homer is another player you must have in your Dream11 Fantasy Team. She will hope to contribute on all fronts.

Bowlers

A Fletcher is the most important player and has plenty of experience at the highest level. She has scalped 43 wickets in 50 T20I matches at an average of 20.86.

Top 5 best players to pick in LWI-W vs WWI-W Dream11 prediction team

A Fletcher (WWI-W)

A Freeman (LWI-W)

K Homer (WWI-W)

M Edward (WWI-W)

Q Joseph (LWI-W)

Important stats for LWI-W vs WWI-W Dream11 prediction team

A Fletcher: 43 wickets in 50 T20Is

G Eloi: 35 runs in five matches

A Edward: 17 runs in five matches

LWI-W vs WWI-W Dream11 Prediction Today

LWI-W vs WWI-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: A Edward, G Eloi, M Edward, T Mckoy, A Freeman, K Homer, M Clarke, A Fletcher, A Edwards, Q Joseph, R Liburd

Captain: A Fletcher, Vice-Captain: K Homer

LWI-W vs WWI-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: A Edward, G Eloi, M Edward, D Claxton, T Mckoy, A Freeman, K Homer, M Clarke, A Fletcher, Q Joseph, R Liburd

Captain: A Freeman, Vice-Captain: G Eloi

