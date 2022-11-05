LYK vs DCS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats and Pitch Report for Dubai D10 Division 1, Match 16

The 16th game of the Dubai D10 Division 1 will see Lyari Kings (LYK) square off against DCC Starlets (DCS) at the ICC Academy in Dubai on Saturday (November 5). Ahead of the game, here's all you need to know about the LYK vs DCS Dream11 Prediction, playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and pitch report.

The Kings have lost two games by big margins and will be eager to make a comeback. The Starlets, meanwhile, have won two of their four games. The Kings will give it their all to win, but the Starlets have a better squad and should prevail.

LYK vs DCS Match Details

The 16th game of the Dubai D10 Division 1 will be played on November 5 at the ICC Academy in Dubai at 7:45 pm IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match: LYK vs DCS, Match 16

Date and Time: November 5, 2022; 7:45 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai

Pitch Report

The surface at the ICC Academy in Dubai looks decent and is conducive to both batters and bowlers. The last game here between Interglobe Marine and DCC Starlets saw 180 runs scored for the loss of ten wickets.

LYK vs DCS Form Guide

LYK - L L

DCS - W W L L

LYK vs DCS Probable Playing XIs

LYK

No injury update

Syed Hasnain Raza (wk), Saqib Ashraf, Aqib Ashraf, Haroon Ghaus, Moeez Waqar, Ali Teepu, Nikhil Pancholi, Munad Akbari, Emil Joseph John, Mannal Siddiqui, Talha Bin Saleem

DCS

No injury update

Shrey Sethi (wk), Dhruv Parashar, Ronak Panoly, Karan Dhiman, Shahrukh Amin, Ammar Badami, Soorya Sathish, Faisur Rahman, Sailles Jaishankar, Yug Sharma, Adithya Shetty

LYK vs DCS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

S Sethi (3 matches, 38 runs)

S Sethi is the best wicketkeeper pick, as he bats in the top order and has a good chance of scoring well. He could also earn additional points from catches and stumpings. N Tanvir is another good pick.

Batters

D Parashar (3 matches, 75 runs)

A Ashraf and D Parashar are the two best batter picks. A Ansari has played well in the last few games, so he's also a good pick.

All-rounders

R Panoly (3 matches, 100 runs, 4 wickets)

R Panoly and A Shetty are the best all-rounder picks, as they bat in the top order and also complete their quota of ten overs. A Badami is another good pick.

Bowlers

E Joseph (1 match, 3 wickets)

The top bowler picks are E Joseph and F Rehman. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. S Jaishankar is another good pick.

LYK vs DCS match captain and vice-captain choices

R Panoly

R Panoly is expected to bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of four overs, making him a safe pick for captaincy. He has performed well in domestic leagues. He has scored 100 runs and taken four wickets in three games.

A Shetty

As the pitch is well-balanced, you could make A Shetty the captain of the grand league teams. He has taken five wickets in three games.

Five Must-Picks for LYK vs DCS, Match 16

E Joseph 3 wickets 140 points A Shetty 5 wickets 205 points D Parashar 75 runs 152 points R Panoly 100 runs and 4 wickets 297 points F Rehman 3 wickets 115 points

Lyari Kings vs DCC Starlets Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it's advisable to form a balanced fantasy team. Picking experienced all-rounders could help you gain a lot of points. Making them the captain or vice-captain could be another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Lyari Kings vs DCC Starlets Dream11 Prediction, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: S Sethi, N Tanvir

Batters: D Parashar, A Ashraf, A Ansari

All-rounders: A Shetty, R Panoly, A Badami

Bowlers: S Jaishankar, F Rehman, E Joseph

Lyari Kings vs DCC Starlets Dream11 Prediction, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: S Sethi

Batters: D Parashar, P Mehra, A Ansari, H Ghaus

All-rounders: A Shetty, R Panoly

Bowlers: S Jaishankar, F Rehman, E Joseph, G Feroz

