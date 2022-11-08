LYK vs IGM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing XIs, Player Stats, Pitch Report the DCC X10 Division 1, Match 25

Lyari Kings (LYK) will be up against Interglobe Marine (IGM) in the 25th match of the DCC X10 Division 1 at the ICC Academy in Dubai, UAE on Tuesday, November 8. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the LYK vs IGM Dream11 Fantasy prediction, today's playing 11s and the pitch report.

Lyari Kings are languishing at the bottom of the standings, having lost as many as five matches. They lost their last encounter against Interglobe Marine by six wickets.

Interglobe Marine, on the other hand, are at the top of the points table, having managed to win as many as five games. They won their last match against Lyari Kings by six wickets.

LYK vs IGM Match Details

The 25th match of the DCC X10 Division 1 will be played on Nov 8 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The match is set to take place at 7.45 pm IST. And, the live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LYK vs IGM, DCC X10 Division, Match 11

Date and Time: November 8, 2022, 7.45 pm IST

Venue: ICC Academy, Dubai, UAE

LYK vs IGM Pitch Report

The track at the ICC Academy Cricket Ground is a balanced one, where the batters will get full value for their shots.

Meanwhile, pacers are also expected to get some movement with the new ball in hand. The last four out of the five matches here have been won by the chasing team.

Last 5 Matches (this tournament)

Matches won by batting first: 4

Matches won by bowling first: 1

Average first innings score: 85

Average second innings score: 90

LYK vs IGM Form Guide (Last 5 matches)

Lyari Kings: L-L-L-L-L

Interglobe Marine: W-W-W-W-W

LYK vs IGM probable playing 11s for today’s match

LKY Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

LKY Probable Playing 11

Syed Hasnain Raza, Mohammad Nael, Saqib Ashraf, Haroon Ghaus(C), Aziz Ansari, Syed Aashir Hasnain, Munad Akbari, Muhammad Abid Nini, Amit Negi, Mannal Siddiqui, and Nikhil Pancholi.

IGM Injury/Team News

No major injury updates.

IGM Probable Playing 11

Yasir Kaleem, Sandeep- Singh, CP Rizwan, Hameed Khan(C), Asif Khan, Hazrat Luqman, Touqeer Riyasat, Shahnawaz Khan, Asif Mumtaz, Mohammad Zahid, and Harry Bharwal.

LYK vs IGM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper pick

Yasir Kaleem (5 matches, 144 runs, Strike Rate: 218.18)

Yasir is an amazing batter who has scored 144 runs in five matches at a strike rate of 218.18. He is quite handy behind the stumps too.

Top Batter pick

Vishnu Sukumaran (5 matches, 25 runs and 4 wickets, Strike Rate: 113.64 and Economy Rate: 7.00)

Vishnu is a terrific player who is expected to be at his best in this game. He has scored 25 runs while scalping four wickets in five matches.

Top All-rounder pick

Moeez Waqar (4 matches, 80 runs and 1 wicket, Strike Rate: 216.22 and Economy Rate: 14.73)

Moeez is perhaps one of the best all-rounders in the league and for good reason. He has scored 80 runs in four matches at a strike rate of 216.22, while also picking up one valuable wicket.

Top Bowler pick

Harry Bharwal (4 matches, 5 wickets, Economy Rate: 7.71)

Harry is a genuine wicket-taker who is expected to make a valuable contribution to his side. Having played four matches, he has grabbed five wickets at an economy rate of 7.71.

LYK vs IGM match captain and vice-captain choices

Vishnu Sukumaran

Vishnu has been in brilliant form with both the bat and the ball so far this season. He has scored 25 runs while scalping four wickets in five matches.

Moeez Waqar

Moeez has impressed everyone with his hard-hitting skills so far this season. He has scored 80 runs while picking up one valuable wicket in four matches.

5 Must-picks with players stats for LYK vs IGM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Yasir Kaleem: 144 runs in 5 matches

Asif Khan" 173 runs in 5 matches

Vishnu Sukumaran: 25 runs and 4 wickets in 5 matches

Hameed Khan: 94 runs in 5 matches

Emil Joseph: John 4 wickets in 4 matches

LYK vs IGM match expert tips

Saqlain Haider could prove to be a wise multiplier choice as he can contribute at a high level with the bat.

LYK vs IGM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 25, Head to Head League

LYK vs IGM Dream11 Prediction - Dubai D10 Division 1

LYK vs IGM Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Head to Head League

Wicketkeeper: Yasir Kaleem, Mohammad Nael, Sandeep Singh

Batters: Vishnu Sukumaran, Hameed Khan, Asif Khan

All-rounders: Moeez Waqar, Hazrat Luqman

Bowlers: Harry Bharwal, Emil Joseph John, Krishnan Balasubramanian

LYK vs IGM Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Match 25, Grand League

LYK vs IGM Dream11 Prediction - Dubai D10 Division 1

LYK vs IGM Dream11 Fantasy Tip - Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Yasir Kaleem, Mohammad Nael

Batters: Vishnu Sukumaran, Hameed Khan, Asif Khan

All-rounders: Moeez Waqar, Hazrat Luqman, Nikhil Pancholi

Bowlers: Emil Joseph John, Mohammad Zahid, Touqeer Riyasat.

