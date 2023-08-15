LZ vs SZ Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad Memorial T20, Match 24

The 24th match of the Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad Memorial T20 will see Leisure Zone (LZ) squaring off against Sukhna Zone (SZ) at the Sector 16 Stadium in Chandigarh on Tuesday, August 15. Ahead of this exciting match, here's all you need to know about the LZ vs SZ Dream11 Prediction, today's playing 11s, fantasy cricket tips, best player picks and the pitch report.

Leisure Zone have won three of their last seven matches. Sukhna Zone, on the other hand, have four victories in seven appearances.

Leisure Zone have a quality roster, but Sukhna Zone are expected to win this nail-biting encounter.

LZ vs SZ Match Details

The 24th match of the Shaheed Chandrashekhar Azad Memorial T20 will be played on August 15 at the Sector 16 Stadium in Chandigarh. The game is set to take place at 1:30 PM IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

LZ vs SZ, Match 24

Date and Time: 15th August 2023, 1:30 PM IST

Venue: Sector 16 Stadium, Chandigarh

Pitch Report

The pitch looks well-balanced. Batsmen who are tactically talented will be able to score on this pitch. Both teams will prefer to bat second on this pitch. The last match was played between Leisure Zone and Plaza Zone, where a total of 228 runs were scored at a loss of 18 wickets.

LZ vs SZ Form Guide

LZ - Won 3 of their last 7 matches

SZ - Won 4 of their last 7 matches

LZ vs SZ Probable Playing XI

LZ Playing XI

No injury updates

Mayank Sidhu (wk), Arjun Azad, Gaurav Puri, Surya Narayan Yadav, Arpit Pannu, Tushar Joshi, Hardik Choudhary, Yuvraj Rai, Deepansh Bhuchar, Jagjit Singh, Nipun Pandita

SZ Playing XI

No injury updates

P Yadav (wk), Rohit Dhanda, M Khan, N Pajni, P Ahlawat, C Singh, A Shukla, S Singh (c), S Saini, Vikas Kumar, Raghav Goyal

LZ vs SZ Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

P Yadav

P Yadav is no doubt the best wicket-keeper pick for today's match as he will bat in the top order and has a high chance of scoring well. He is expected to play well in today's match. M Sidhu is another good pick for today's nail-biting match.

Batters

A Azad

A Azad and M Arslan are the two best batsmen picks for the Dream11 team. N Pajni played exceptionally well in the last series, so he is also a good pick for today's Dream11 fantasy team.

All-rounders

A Pannu

C Singh and A Pannu are the best all-rounder picks for the Dream11 team as they are batting in the top order and also completing their quota of overs. H Choudhary is another good pick for today's Dream11 match.

Bowlers

A Shukla

The top bowler picks for today's Dream11 team are A Shukla and N Pandita. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few matches, and they are also expected to bowl in death overs. J Singh is another good pick for the Dream11 team.

LZ vs SZ match captain and vice-captain choices

A Shukla

A Shukla will bat in the middle order and also complete his quota of overs, making him the safest pick for the captaincy. He is expected to play a crucial role in today's nail-biting match. He has earned 339 points in the last five matches.

A Azad

Since the pitch is well-balanced, you can make A Azad as he will bat in the top order and is in top-notch form. You can make him the captain of the grand league teams. He has earned 358 points in the last five matches.

5 Must-Picks for LZ vs SZ, Match 24

A Shukla

A Pannu

A Azad

N Pajni

N Pandita

Leisure Zone vs Sukhna Zone Match Expert Tips

As the pitch is well-balanced, it is advisable to pick at least 4 all-rounders, who will bat at the top order and also bowl their quota of overs. Making them the captain or vice-captain is another good way to gain maximum points and win grand leagues.

Leisure Zone vs Sukhna Zone Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicket-keeper: P Yadav

Batters: N Pajni, M Arslan, A Azad (vc), G Puri

All-rounders: C Singh, H Choudhary, A Pannu (c)

Bowlers: A Shukla, N Pandita, J Singh

Leisure Zone vs Sukhna Zone Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicket-keeper: P Yadav

Batters: N Pajni, S Saharan, A Azad (c)

All-rounders: V Thind, D Bhuchar, H Choudhary, A Pannu

Bowlers: A Shukla (vc), N Pandita, J Singh