MA vs DB Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing-11 Updates for Today's Abu Dhabi T10 League Match - Jan 29th, 2021

In the fifth match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League, Maratha Arabians will take on the Delhi Bulls at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium on Friday.

The Maratha Arabians began their Abu Dhabi T10 campaign in fine fashion, chasing down a tall target of 127 runs. Pivotal to their win was Abdul Shakoor, who smashed a 14-ball fifty against the likes of Wahab Riaz and Wayne Parnell. However, they will want their experienced players to fire, and Mohammad Hafeez could be key to their fortunes in the Abu Dhabi T10.

Meanwhile, Delhi Bulls showed glimpses of their abilities against the Bangla Tigers. With a power-packed batting unit comprising Evin Lewis and Rahmanullah Gurbaz at the top, the Bulls will be eyeing a win in this Abu Dhabi T10 fixture. Their bowling attack, comprising the likes of Ali Khan and Fidel Edwards, proved to be expensive in their Abu Dhabi T10 opener though.

The Bulls hold the edge ahead in this Abu Dhabi T10 game, given their riches in all three departments. However, the Arabians could be a handful. Nevertheless, with two valuable points up for grabs, another cracking game could beckon in the Abu Dhabi T10 League.

Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021: Squads to choose from

Maratha Arabians

Laurie Evans, Abdul Shakoor, Syed Shah, Shoaib Malik, Amjad Gul, Javed Ahmadi, Sandeep Singh, Alishan Sharafu, Ishan Malhotra, Mohammad Hafeez, Mosaddek Hossain, Muktar Ali, Maroof Merchant, Pravin Tambe, Sompal Kami, Sohag Gazi and Yamin Ahmadzai.

Delhi Bulls

Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Evin Lewis, Ravi Bopara, Tom Abell, Adam Lyth, Sherfane Rutherford, Khalid Shah, Mohammad Nabi, Dwayne Bravo, Amad Butt, Waqas Maqsood, Ali Khan, Fidel Edwards, Sheraz Ahmad, Kashif Daud, Waqar Salamkheil and Nyeem Young.

Predicted Playing-11s:

Maratha Arabians

Laurie Evans, Abdul Shakoor (WK), Javed Ahmadi, Ishan Malhotra, Mohd Hafeez, Mosaddek Hossain (C), Muktar Ali, Pravin Tambe, Sompal Kami, Sohag Gazi and Yamin Ahmadzai.

Delhi Bulls

Rahmanullah Gurbaz (WK), Evin Lewis, Ravi Bopara, Adam Lyth, Sherfane Rutherford, Mohammad Nabi, Dwayne Bravo (C), Waqas Maqsood, Fidel Edwards, Kashif Daud, Waqar Salamkheil.

Match Details

Match: Maratha Arabians vs Delhi Bulls, Match 5.

Date: 29th January 2021, at 7:45 PM IST.

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi.

Pitch Report

With this being the second match of the day, the pitch could be a touch slower than usual, which should favour the bowlers from the word go.

However, the ball should come on nicely to the bat, which should make for a great contest. Batsmen could target the shorter boundaries.

Both teams should look to bat first and post a total over 100 runs, which would be par for the course.

MA vs DB Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

MA vs DB Dream11 Tips

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Adam Lyth, Evin Lewis, Laurie Evans, Mohd Nabi, Dwayne Bravo, Muktar Ali, Mohd Hafeez, Fidel Edwards, Sompal Kami and Pravin Tambe.

Captain: Rahmanullah Gurbaz. Vice-Captain: Laurie Evans.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Adam Lyth, Evin Lewis, Laurie Evans, Mohd Nabi, Dwayne Bravo, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Abdul Shakoor, Fidel Edwards, Yamin Ahmadzai and Pravin Tambe.

Captain: Laurie Evans. Vice-Captain: Evin Lewis.