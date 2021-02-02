MA vs TAD Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Abu Dhabi T10 Match 20 – Feb 03, 2021

Match number 20 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 sees the Maratha Arabians square off against Team Abu Dhabi. Both sides have been in poor form in this tournament so far.

Maratha Arabians started the tournament with a win but haven’t tasted much success since then. They have lost three games in a row, and all of them by huge margins.

In fact, they are lying at the bottom of the league points table and are almost out of the tournament. The defending champions will be aiming to end the season with a couple of wins.

Team Abu Dhabi haven’t had the best of seasons either. They have lost three out of their four games so far, including their first game against Northern Warriors. All their losses have come while defending a score.

While their batters have done well, their team totals have been slightly under par, allowing the opposition to chase it down easily. Team Abu Dhabi will be looking to bounce back and finish the season on a high.

Squads to choose from

Maratha Arabians: Mohammad Hafeez, Abdul Shakoor, Ishan Malhotra, Laurie Evans, Sohag Gazi, Muktar Ali, Javed Ahmadi, Yamin Ahmadzai, Mosaddek Hossain (c), Shoaib Malik, Sompal Kami, Taskin Ahmed, Pravin Tambe, Amjad Gul Khan, Syed Haider Shah, Alishan Sharafu, Ravinderpal Singh, Maroof Merchant

Team Abu Dhabi: Paul Stirling, Chris Gayle, Joe Clarke, Luke Wright (c), Ben Duckett, Najibullah Zadran, Jamie Overton, Rohan Mustafa, Obed McCoy, Usman Shinwari, Naveen-ul-Haq, Tom Helm, Ben Cox, Chris Morris, Avishka Fernando, Hayden Walsh, Karthik Meiyappan, Kushal Malla, Leonardo Julien

Advertisement

Predicted Playing XIs

Maratha Arabians: Mohammad Hafeez, Abdul Shakoor (wk), Laurie Evans, Ishan Malhotra, Shoaib Malik, Javed Ahmadi, Mosaddek Hossain (c), Kevin Koththigoda, Muktar Ali, Yamin Ahmadzai, Sompal Kami

Team Abu Dhabi: Paul Stirling, Chris Gayle, Joe Clarke, Luke Wright (c), Ben Duckett (wk), Najibullah Zadran, Jamie Overton, Rohan Mustafa, Obed McCoy, Usman Shinwari, Naveen-ul-Haq

Match Details

Match: Maratha Arabians vs Team Abu Dhabi

Date: February 3, 2021, 7:45 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi is expected to be a belter. Batsmen have enjoyed the conditions so far, as runs have flowed in the tournament.

The batters have racked up some massive scores, and some tall totals have been chased down as well. Thus, 115-120 could be a par score at this venue, and both teams will want to field first if they win the toss.

Abu Dhabi T10 Dream 11 Fantasy Suggestions (MA vs TAD)

Dream11 Team for Maratha Arabians vs Team Abu Dhabi - Abu Dhabi T10.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Ben Duckett, Abdul Shakoor, Joe Clarke, Chris Gayle, Laurie Evans, Mohammad Hafeez, Paul Stirling, Mosaddek Hossain, Obed McCoy, Jamie Overton, Yamin Ahmadzai

Captain: Chris Gayle Vice-captain: Mohammad Hafeez

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Abdul Shakoor, Joe Clarke, Chris Gayle, Luke Wright, Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez, Rohan Mustafa, Muktar Ali, Naveen-ul-Haq, Jamie Overton, Yamin Ahmadzai

Captain: Joe Clarke Vice-captain: Abdul Shakoor