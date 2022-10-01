MAD vs CDS Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for ECT10 Spain 2022 Group C Match 1 & 4

Madrid CC will take on Costa Del Sol in the first and fourth matches in Group C of the ECT10 Spain 2022 at the Cartama Oval in Cartama on Saturday, October 1. Ahead of the match, here's all you need to know about the MAD vs CDS Dream11 Prediction, including today's playing 11s and the pitch report for the game.

These two teams were at the top of the points table in the ECS Spain T10 Cartama that took place earlier this year.

Madrid CC won three and lost one while Costa Del Sol won all four of their encounters. Both teams will be looking for a strong start.

MAD vs CDS, Match Details

The first and fourth matches in Group C of the ECT10 Spain 2022 between Madrid CC and Costa Del Sol will be played on October 1, 2022, at Cartama Oval, Cartama. The game is set to take place at 3.00 pm and 9.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section – Match 1 and Match 4.

Match: MAD vs CDS

Date & Time: October 1, 2022, 3.00 pm and 9.30 pm IST

Venue: Cartama Oval, Cartama

Live Streaming: Fancode

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Cartama Oval is likely to be an excellent one to bat on. Teams have racked up big scores consistently at this venue and more of the same can be expected from this game. Thus, another high-scoring encounter could be on the cards.

MAD vs CDS Probable Playing 11 today

Madrid CC Team News

No major injury concerns.

Madrid CC Probable Playing XI: Marcus Harvey (wk), Galileo Finlayson-Ble (c), Imran Siddque, Raheel Shafique, Jon Woodward, Adam Langhans, Daniel Walker, Patrick Telford, Victor Medina, James Bentley, and Sean Stevenson.

Costa Del Sol Team News

No major injury concerns.

Costa Del Sol Probable Playing XI: Kenroy Nestor, Stephen Bailes, Nushan Alwis, Paddy Hatchman, Atoloye Adetayo, Samarth Bodha, Michael Kelly, Bruce Reynolds, Chris Batten, Richard Hatchman, and Ian Higgins.

Today’s MAD vs CDS Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Marcus Harvey

Marcus Harvey batted superbly in the last ECS Spain T10 six months ago. He amassed 149 runs in four innings and remained unbeaten three times. He smashed 13 sixes as well.

Top Batter Pick

Chris Batten

Chris Batten may not have fired with the bat in the last tournament but he was very good with the ball. He bowled three overs across two matches and picked up two wickets at an economy of 5.33.

Top All-rounder Pick

Kenroy Nestor

Kenroy Nestor has been brilliant throughout this year in ECS tournaments. He has scored 391 runs at a strike rate of 168.53 and has hit 36 sixes in 2022. He has also two wickets to his name.

Top Bowler Pick

Imran Siddque

Imran Siddque was bowled excellently in the last Spain T10 competition. He picked up four wickets in as many games and had an economy rate of 5.25.

MAD vs CDS match captain and vice-captain choices

Galileo Finlayson-Ble

Galileo Finlayson-Ble was magnificent in the ECS Spain Cartama tournament earlier this year. He returned with six wickets at an economy rate of 7.00. With the bat, he scored 41 runs.

Raheel Shafique

Raheel Shafique was very effective with both bat and ball in the last tournament. He mustered 56 runs while striking at 160 and took a couple of wickets as well.

5 Must-picks with player stats for MAD vs CDS Dream11 Fantasy Cricket (Stats from ECS Spain T10 Cartama 2022)

Player Player Stats Galileo Finlayson-Ble 41 runs & 6 wickets in 4 matches Marcus Harvey 149 runs in 4 matches Kenroy Nestor 54 runs & 0 wickets in 3 innings Chris Batten 3 wickets in 2 matches Raheel Shafique 56 runs & 2 wickets in 2 matches

MAD vs CDS match expert tips

The Cartama Oval is a high-scoring ground and hence, the big-hitters and all-rounders tend to do well at this venue. Thus, the likes of Marcus Harvey, Stephen Bailes, Kenroy Nestor, Galileo Finlayson-Ble and Raheel Shafique will be the key picks.

MAD vs CDS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

Dream11 Team for Madrid CC vs Costa Del Sol - ECT10 Spain 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Marcus Harvey, Stephen Bailes

Batters: Adam Langhans, Jon Woodward, Chris Batten

All-rounders: Kenroy Nestor, Galileo Finlayson-Ble

Bowlers: Richard Hatchman, Raheel Shafique, Samarth Bodha, Imran Siddque

MAD vs CDS Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

Dream11 Team for Madrid CC vs Costa Del Sol - ECT10 Spain 2022.

Wicket-keeper: Marcus Harvey

Batters: Patrick Hatchman, Jon Woodward, Chris Batten

All-rounders: Kenroy Nestor, Galileo Finlayson-Ble, Patrick Telford

Bowlers: Raheel Shafique, Samarth Bodha, Imran Siddque, Bruce Reynolds

