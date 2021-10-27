MAU vs INT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS L’Alfas del Pi T10, Match 3

Madrid United (MAU) will take on Intellectuals CC (INT) in match number three of the ECS L’Alfas del Pi T10 at the Sporting Alfas Cricket Club in Alicante on Wednesday.
Madrid United won the ECS Alicante 2020 tournament. They emerged victorious in three out of their five games in the league stage before recording comprehensive victories in the semi-finals and final. Meanwhile, Intellectuals CC lost all five of their games in the same tournament.
MAU vs INT Probable Playing 11 today
Madrid United: Robiul Khan, Ittefaq Ahmad, Kashif Ahmad, Waqar Mirza, Touseef Arshad, Abul Kalam Azad, Kamil Ahmed, Hamid Abdul, Jahidul Islam, Rashid Abbasi, Shazzad Hossain
Intellectuals CC: Ibtisam Ahmad, Furqan Muhammad Zameer, Husnain Akram, Hassan Askari, Nadeem Muhammad, Umair Akram, Shakeel Sultan, Javed Iqbal, Rahat Abbas, Muhammad Kaleem, Faisal Rehman
Match Details
MAU vs INT, 3rd Match, ECS L’Alfas del Pi T10
Date & Time: October 27th 2021, 4:30 PM IST
Venue: Sporting Alfas Cricket Club, Alicante
Pitch Report
The track at the Sporting Alfas Cricket Club in Alicante is likely to be an excellent one to bat on. In the ECS Alicante 2020 tournament, teams consistently racked up big scores while batting first, with sides also chasing down the totals quite frequently. More of the same can be expected for this game.
Today’s MAU vs INT Dream11 Match Top Picks
Wicketkeeper
Kashif Ahmad has the ability to contribute effectively with the bat and is pretty safe behind the stumps as well.
Batter
Furqan Muhammad Zameer is a fierce hitter of the cricket ball, capable of scoring runs at a rapid rate. He has scored 175 runs at a strike rate of 156.25 and will be one of the premier batters for INT.
All-rounders
Nadeem Muhammad can have an impact with both the bat and ball. He has scored 167 runs while striking at 179.57 and also taken one wicket.
Bowlers
Robiul Khan has amassed 142 runs at a strike rate of 171.08 in addition to picking up three wickets in his ECS career.
Top 5 best players to pick in MAU vs INT Dream11 Prediction Team
Robiul Khan (MAU)
Nadeem Muhammad (INT)
Touseef Arshad (MAU)
Furqan Muhammad Zameer (INT)
Waqar Mirza (MAU)
Important stats for MAU vs INT Dream11 Prediction Team
Robiul Khan: 142 runs & 3 wickets
Nadeem Muhammad: 167 runs & 1 wicket
Furqan Muhammad Zameer: 175 runs
MAU vs INT Dream 11 Prediction (ECS L’Alfas del Pi T10)
Fantasy Suggestion #1: Javed Iqbal, Kashif Ahmad, Furqan Muhammad Zameer, Umair Akram, Kashif Ahmad, Nadeem Muhammad, Touseef Arshad, Waqar Mirza, Ibtisam Ahmad, Shazzad Hossain, Robiul Khan
Captain: Robiul Khan. Vice-captain: Nadeem Muhammad
ALSO READArticle Continues below
Fantasy Suggestion #2: Javed Iqbal, Kashif Ahmad, Furqan Muhammad Zameer, Umair Akram, Kashif Ahmad, Nadeem Muhammad, Touseef Arshad, Waqar Mirza, Ibtisam Ahmad, Shazzad Hossain, Robiul Khan
Captain: Touseef Arshad. Vice-captain: Furqan Muhammad Zameer