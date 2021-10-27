MAU vs INT Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for ECS L’Alfas del Pi T10, Match 3

Madrid United (MAU) will take on Intellectuals CC (INT) in match number three of the ECS L’Alfas del Pi T10 at the Sporting Alfas Cricket Club in Alicante on Wednesday.

Madrid United won the ECS Alicante 2020 tournament. They emerged victorious in three out of their five games in the league stage before recording comprehensive victories in the semi-finals and final. Meanwhile, Intellectuals CC lost all five of their games in the same tournament.

MAU vs INT Probable Playing 11 today

Madrid United: Robiul Khan, Ittefaq Ahmad, Kashif Ahmad, Waqar Mirza, Touseef Arshad, Abul Kalam Azad, Kamil Ahmed, Hamid Abdul, Jahidul Islam, Rashid Abbasi, Shazzad Hossain

Intellectuals CC: Ibtisam Ahmad, Furqan Muhammad Zameer, Husnain Akram, Hassan Askari, Nadeem Muhammad, Umair Akram, Shakeel Sultan, Javed Iqbal, Rahat Abbas, Muhammad Kaleem, Faisal Rehman

Match Details

MAU vs INT, 3rd Match, ECS L’Alfas del Pi T10

Date & Time: October 27th 2021, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Sporting Alfas Cricket Club, Alicante

Pitch Report

The track at the Sporting Alfas Cricket Club in Alicante is likely to be an excellent one to bat on. In the ECS Alicante 2020 tournament, teams consistently racked up big scores while batting first, with sides also chasing down the totals quite frequently. More of the same can be expected for this game.

Today’s MAU vs INT Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Kashif Ahmad has the ability to contribute effectively with the bat and is pretty safe behind the stumps as well.

Batter

Furqan Muhammad Zameer is a fierce hitter of the cricket ball, capable of scoring runs at a rapid rate. He has scored 175 runs at a strike rate of 156.25 and will be one of the premier batters for INT.

All-rounders

Nadeem Muhammad can have an impact with both the bat and ball. He has scored 167 runs while striking at 179.57 and also taken one wicket.

Bowlers

Robiul Khan has amassed 142 runs at a strike rate of 171.08 in addition to picking up three wickets in his ECS career.

Top 5 best players to pick in MAU vs INT Dream11 Prediction Team

Robiul Khan (MAU)

Nadeem Muhammad (INT)

Touseef Arshad (MAU)

Furqan Muhammad Zameer (INT)

Waqar Mirza (MAU)

Important stats for MAU vs INT Dream11 Prediction Team

Robiul Khan: 142 runs & 3 wickets

Nadeem Muhammad: 167 runs & 1 wicket

Furqan Muhammad Zameer: 175 runs

MAU vs INT Dream 11 Prediction (ECS L’Alfas del Pi T10)

Dream11 Team for Madrid United vs Intellectuals CC - ECS L’Alfas del Pi 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Javed Iqbal, Kashif Ahmad, Furqan Muhammad Zameer, Umair Akram, Kashif Ahmad, Nadeem Muhammad, Touseef Arshad, Waqar Mirza, Ibtisam Ahmad, Shazzad Hossain, Robiul Khan

Captain: Robiul Khan. Vice-captain: Nadeem Muhammad

Captain: Robiul Khan. Vice-captain: Nadeem Muhammad

Dream11 Team for Madrid United vs Intellectuals CC - ECS L’Alfas del Pi 2021.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Javed Iqbal, Kashif Ahmad, Furqan Muhammad Zameer, Umair Akram, Kashif Ahmad, Nadeem Muhammad, Touseef Arshad, Waqar Mirza, Ibtisam Ahmad, Shazzad Hossain, Robiul Khan

Captain: Touseef Arshad. Vice-captain: Furqan Muhammad Zameer

Captain: Touseef Arshad. Vice-captain: Furqan Muhammad Zameer

Edited by Samya Majumdar