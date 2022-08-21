MAF vs PAE Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for MCA T20 Cup 2022, 4th Quarterfinal

Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) will take on PAK Eagles (PAE) in the fourth quarterfinal of the MCA T20 Cup 2022 on Sunday at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi, Malaysia. Ahead of the game, here's everything you must know about the MAF vs PAE Dream11 prediction, including fantasy cricket tips, pitch reports and playing 11s.

The Armed Forces are one of the strongest teams in this year's competition, as they have won two of their three games. The Eagles have performed exceptionally well in the group stage and have also won two of their last three games.

The Eagles will look to seal their spot in the semifinals, but the Armed Forces are in better form and expected to win.

MAF vs PAE Match Details, 4th Quarterfinal

The fourth quarterfinal of the MCA T20 Cup 2022 will be played on August 21 at the UKM-YSD Cricket Oval in Bangi, Malaysia. The game is set to take place at 11:30 am IST. The live score and commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

Match MAF vs PAE, 4th Quarterfinal

Date and Time: August 21, 2022; 11:30 AM IST

Venue: UKM-YSD Cricket Oval, Bangi, Malaysia

Pitch Report

The UKM-YSD Cricket Oval is a batting-friendly surface. The last game played here between Asia Pacific University and the Lanka Lions got abandoned due to rain. Asia Pacific University scored 189-7 in their first innings.

MAF vs PAE Form Guide

MAF - W W L

PAE - L W W

MAF vs PAE Probable Playing XIs

MAF

Mohamad Fhadli Ishak, Rosman Zakaria, Norwira Zazmie, Hairil Anuar (wk), Shukri Rahim, Abdul Rashid, Suharril Fetri, Muhamad Syahadat, Muhammad Wafiq, Mohd Qayyum Khan, Nur Arif Jumat

PAE

Devin Harendra Sehar (wk), Rizwan Haider, Muhammad Irfan Rana, Akbar Ali, Talha Rafiq, Arif Ullah, Muhammad Younis-I, Fitri Sham, Shakti Singh, Majeed Khan, Farrukh Sheraz

MAF vs PAE Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

H Anuar (3 matches, 100 runs)

H Anuar, who has played exceptionally well in the last few games, is, without a doubt, the best Dream11 wicketkeeper for this game. He smashed 66 in the game against RST off just 39 balls.

Batters

M Younis (2 matches, 40 runs)

M Younis and T Rafiq are the two best Dream11 batter picks for this game. M Younis smashed 34 in the game against MKT. T Rafiq has made just 25 runs in three games, but as he bats in the top order, he could score well in this match.

All-rounders

R Ahad (3 matches, 24 runs, 4 wickets)

R Haider and R Ahad are the best Dream11 all-rounder picks for this game. They bat in the top order and also complete their quota of overs. Haider has taken seven wickets in just three games.

Bowlers

S Ezat (2 matches, 6 wickets)

The top Dream11 bowler picks for today's game are S Ezat and F Sham. Both have bowled brilliantly in the last few games and are also expected to bowl at the death. M Shukri is another good pick, having taken four wickets in three games.

MAF vs PAE match captain and vice-captain choices

Fitri Sham

Fitri Sham opens the bowling spell for the Eagles and also bowls two overs at the death. He has a high chance of taking wickets in today's game. He has already taken nine wickets in just three games and has a lot of variations.

Rizwan Haider

Rizwan Haider is one of the best all-rounders in this year's MCA T20 Cup. He completes his quota of four overs and also bats in the top order. His ability to take early wickets makes him a good captaincy option. He has scored ten runs and taken seven wickets in just three game.

Five Must-Picks for Malaysian Armed Forces vs PAK Eagles, 4th Quarterfinal Match

R Haider - 10 runs and 7 wickets

R Ahad - 24 runs and 4 wickets

F Sham - 4 runs and 9 wickets

S Ezat - 10 runs and 6 wickets

M Shukri - 15 runs and 4 wickets

Malaysian Armed Forces vs PAK Eagles Match Expert Tips

As there's a game on the same pitch at 7:00 AM, bowlers could come in handy. Both pacers and spinners could play a key role, so try make a bowler as captain and vice-captain in the head-to-head and grand leagues.

Malaysian Armed Forces vs PAK Eagles Dream11 Prediction Today, Head-to-head

Fantasy suggestion #1

Wicketkeeper: H Anuar

Batters: N Zazmie, T Rafiq, M Younis

All-rounders: R Haider, R Ahad, M Fhadli

Bowlers: M Shukri, S Ezat, F Sham, M Irfan

Malaysian Armed Forces vs PAK Eagles Dream11 Prediction Today, Grand League

Fantasy suggestion #2

Wicketkeeper: H Anuar

Batters: N Zazmie, T Rafiq, M Younis

All-rounders: R Haider, R Ahad, M Fhadli, A Tan Haris

Bowlers: M Shukri, S Ezat, F Sham

