MAF vs RST Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T20 Cup

The Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) will be up against the Royal Strikers (RST) in a league fixture of the MCA T20 Cup at the YSD UKM Oval in Bangi on Sunday, August 7.

The Malaysian Armed Forces have won their opening game against the Tamco Warriors by 30 runs and are third in the Group D points table. The Royal Strikers, on the other hand, have won one out of their two matches and are placed at the top of Group D. Their last game against the Tamco Warriors was abandoned due to rain.

MAF vs RST Probable Playing 11 Today

MAF XI

Muhammad Syahadat (C), Hairil Anuar (WK), Norwira Zazmie, Nur Arif Jumat, Suharril Fetri, Rashid Ahad, Muhammad Wafiq, Mohammad Ishak, Rosman Zakaria, Shukri Rahim, Mohd Qayyum Khan.

RST XI

Anil Fellixx (C & WK), Anirudh Pamaraju, Santosh Gosavi, Ainool Yatim, Peter Isaac, Chandan Kumar, Hasnat Nisar, Sujith Subramanian, Muhammad Afindi, Muhammad Shaari, Varun Varghese.

Match Details

MAF vs RST, MCA T20 Cup

Date and Time: 7th August 2022, 02:00 PM IST

Venue: YSD UKM Oval, Bangi.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the YSD UKM Oval is a balanced one with good pace and bounce. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score at the venue being 133 runs.

Today’s MAF vs RST Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Hairil Anuar: Anuar has been a safe wicketkeeper over the years. He scored nine runs off eight balls in the last game, but will look to fare better today.

Batters

Ainool Hafizs: Ainool was sensational in the last game, scoring 48 runs off 29 balls at a strike rate of 165.52. He is surely a must-have pick for your fantasy team.

Muhammad Syahadat: Syahadat was unable to do much with the bat in the last match, accumulating only seven runs. But he took one wicket.

All-rounders

Rashid Ahad: Ahad scored 23 runs and picked up three wickets in the only MCA T20 Cup game he played. He could prove to be a fruitful captaincy choice on Sunday.

Santosh Gosavi: Gosavi is a solid player who can contribute with both the bat and ball. He has mustered 68 runs and also scalped one wicket in two matches.

Bowlers

Syahir Syamael: Syamael has scalped two wickets at an economy of 3.67. His ability to pick up wickets in bulk makes him a lock pick.

Muhammad Shukri: Shukri managed to scalp one important wicket at an economy of 5.50 in the last match. He can prove to be a great utility pick for this game.

Top 5 best players to pick in MAF vs RST Dream11 prediction team

Rashid Ahad (MAF) – 149 points

Santosh Gosavi (RST) – 134 points

H Nisar (RST) – 126 points

Peter Isaac (RST) – 117 points

Suharril Fetri (MAF) – 80 points

Important Stats for MAF vs RST Dream11 prediction team

Rashid Ahad – 23 runs & 3 wickets in 1 match; SR – 121.05 & ER – 3.65

Santosh Gosavi - 68 runs & 1 wicket in 2 matches; SR – 133.33 & ER – 3.75

Hasnat Nisar – 17 runs & 3 wickets in 2 matches; SR – 170 & ER – 7.00

Peter Isaac - 25 runs & 2 wickets in 2 matches; SR – 147.06 & ER – 5.00

Suharril Fetri - 2 wickets in 1 match; ER – 2.50

MAF vs RST Dream11 Prediction Today (MCA T20 Cup)

MAF vs RST Dream11 Prediction - MCA T20 Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Hairil Anuar, Norwira Zazmie, Muhammad Syahadat, Chandan Kumar, Suharril Fetri, Rashid Ahad, Santosh Gosavi, Peter Isaac, Muhammad Shukri, Muhammad Zarbani, K Pasupuleti

Captain: R Ahad. Vice-captain: Peter Isaac.

MAF vs RST Dream11 Prediction - MCA T20 Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Hairil Anuar, Norwira Zazmie, Muhammad Syahadat, Anirudh Pamaraju, Suharril Fetri, Rashid Ahad, Santosh Gosavi, Hasnat Nisar, Muhammad Shukri, Muhammad Zarbani, Karthik Pasupuleti

Captain: Santosh Gosavi. Vice-captain: Suharril Fetri.

