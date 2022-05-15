MAF vs TW Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for MCA T20 Syawal Peace Cup, Match 4

Malaysian Armed Forces (MAF) will lock horns with Tamco Warriors (TW) in the fourth match of the MCA T20 Cup at the Kinrara Academy Oval in Kuala Lumpur on Sunday.

The Armed Forces and the Warriors are drawn in Group D. Both teams will play their first match of the inaugural edition of the Syawal Peace Cup on Sunday.

MAF vs TW Probable Playing 11s

MAF

Rosman Zakaria (WK), Md Razman Zabri, Mohd Ridzuan Uti, Anwar-Arudin Arudin, Zaidan Taha, Mohamad Fhadli Ishak, Suharril Fetri, Asbu Tan Haris, Rashid Ahad, Muhammad Wafiq Irfan Zarbani, Syazrul Idrus.

TW

Shariq Sharif (WK), Ashok Kumar, MD Ahad Hossian, Anil Kumar Thakur, Saleh Shadman, Mohsin Zaman, Shrinivas Iyer, Haiqal Khair, Michael Masih, Vinuja Janandith Galagedara, Jay Doshi.

Match Details

Match: MAF vs TW, MCA T20 Syawal Peace Cup, Match 4.

Date and Time: May 15, 2022; 11:30 AM IST.

Venue: Kirara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Kinrara Academy Oval is a balanced one, where batters get full value for their shots. Meanwhile, pacers are also expected to get movement with the new ball. The team winning the toss should bat first, with the average first-innings score in the last two games here being 197 runs.

Today’s MAF vs TW Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Shafiq Sharif: Sharif is a reliable wicketkeeper-batter of the Warriors who has smashed 1538 runs at a strike rate of 144.14 in 74 T20s.

Batters

Anil Kumar Thakur: Thakur has scored 71 runs and picked up 15 wickets in 15 T20s. He's a must-have pick in your fantasy team.

Anwar-Arudin Arudin: Arudin has smashed 1511 runs at a strike rate of 134.43 in 70 T20s. He could prove to be a crucial pick in your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Saleh Shadman: Shadman has scored 638 runs and scalped 33 wickets in 36 T20s. He's a quality all-rounder who can single-handedly win games for his team.

Mohamad Syahadat Ramli: Ramli has scored 1004 runs and picked up 38 wickets in 62 T2Os. He can provide you with some valuable fantasy points on Sunday.

Bowlers

Michael Masih: Masih has picked up 12 wickets at an economy rate of 6.38 in 12 T20s. He is a genuine wicket-taker who could provide regular breakthroughs for the Warriors on Sunday.

Syazrul Ezat Idrus: Idrus has scalped 102 wickets at an economy rate of 6.70 in 85 T20s and has scored 549 runs too. He will lead the Malaysian Armed Forces' bowling attack on Sunday.

Five best players to pick in MAF vs TW Dream11 prediction team

Shafiq Sharif (TW)

Anil Kumar Thakur (TW)

Saleh Shadman (TW)

Muhamad Syahadat Ramli (MAF)

Syazrul Ezat Idrus (MAF).

Key Stats for MAF vs TW Dream11 prediction team

Shafiq Sharif: 1538 runs in 74 matches; SR - 144.14

Anil Kumar Thakur: 71 runs and 15 wickets in 15 matches; SR - 98.61 and ER - 7.25

Saleh Shadman: 638 runs and 33 wickets in 36 matches; SR - 107.23 and ER - 6.06

Muhamad Syahadat Ramli: 1004 runs and 38 wickets in 62 matches; SR - 107.04 and ER - 6.39

Syazrul Ezat Idrus: 549 runs and 102 wickets in 85 matches; SR - 131.97 and ER - 6.70.

MAF vs TW Dream11 Prediction

MAF vs TW Dream11 Prediction - MCA T20 Syawal Peace Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shafiq Sharif, Anwar-Arudin Arudin, Anil Kumar Thakur, Zaidan Taha, Suharril Fetri, Mohamad Syahadat Ramli, Mohsin Zaman, Saleh Shadman, Syazrul Ezat Idrus, Asby Tan Haris, Michael Masih.

Captain: Saleh Shadman. Vice-captain: Suharril Fetri.

MAF vs TW Dream11 Prediction - MCA T20 Syawal Peace Cup

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shafiq Sharif, Anwar-Arudin Arudin, Anil Kumar Thakur, Mohd Ridzuan Uti, Suharril Fetri, Mohsin Zaman, Saleh Shadman, Shrinivas Iyer, Rashid Ahad, Syazrul Ezat Idrus, Michael Masih.

Captain: Saleh Shadman. Vice-captain: Mohsin Zaman.

Edited by Bhargav