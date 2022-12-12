MAH vs DEL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Elite Group B Match

Maharashtra (MAH) will take on Delhi (DEL) in an Elite Group B match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune starting on Tuesday, December 13. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the MAH vs DEL Dream11 prediction.

Neither Maharashtra nor Delhi had particularly great runs in the shortened 2021-22 Ranji Trophy season. Maharashtra finished third in a four-team group as they returned with one win, one loss, and one draw from three games. Meanwhile, Delhi were last in their four-team group as they drew two encounters and lost one.

MAH vs DEL, Ranji Trophy 2022-23

The Elite Group B match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 between Maharashtra and Delhi will be played on December 13 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST.

MAH vs DEL, Elite Group B, Ranji Trophy 2022-23

Date & Time: December 13th 2022, 9:30 AM IST

Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune

MAH vs DEL Pitch Report

The pitch at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune is likely to favor the batters. However, there could be something in it for the pacers in the first couple of days. The spinners will likely come into play as the game progresses.

MAH vs DEL Probable Playing 11 today

Maharashtra team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Maharashtra Probable Playing XI: Pavan Shah, Avdhoot Dandekar (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Ankit Bawne (c), Naushad Shaikh, Azim Kazi, Satyajeet Bachhav, Taranjitsingh Dhillon, Vicky Ostwal, Mukesh Choudhary, Manoj Ingale.

Delhi team/injury news

Yash Dhull has been named the captain of Delhi this season. Ishant Sharma is also a part of the squad for the first few games.

Delhi Probable Playing XI: Yash Dhull (c), Dhruv Shorey, Himmat Singh, Nitish Rana, Jonty Sidhu, Anuj Rawat (wk), Lalit Yadav, Simarjeet Singh, Ishant Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Vikas Mishra.

Today’s MAH vs DEL Dream11 Match Top Picks

Top Wicketkeeper Pick

Anuj Rawat

Anuj Rawat didn’t have a great run in the 2021-22 edition of the Ranji Trophy, but the left-handed wicketkeeper-batter can play big knocks. He has scored 954 runs at an average of 30.77 in his first-class career.

Top Batter Pick

Ankit Bawne

Ankit Bawne was excellent last season and has a brilliant record in red-ball cricket. He scored 270 runs at an average of 67.50 in 2021-22. Overall, he averages 51.82 (6945 runs) and has hit 20 hundreds in first-class cricket.

Top All-rounder Pick

Nitish Rana

Nitish Rana isn’t really known for his first-class exploits, but he has a decent record. The left-handed batter has a career average of 41.28 and can be very useful with the ball. He scored 170 runs at an average of 42.50 and also took eight wickets last season.

Top Bowler Pick

Vikas Mishra

Vikas Mishra was Delhi’s standout bowler last season. The left-arm spinner returned with 15 wickets in three games at an average of 24.73.

MAH vs DEL match captain and vice-captain choices

Yash Dhull

Yash Dhull has had a wonderful start to his first-class career. He has played eight matches, racking up 820 runs while averaging 74.54. He has smashed four tons, including one double hundred.

Satyajeet Bachhav

Satyajeet Bachhav was superb in the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy season. The left-arm spinning all-rounder took 21 wickets at an average of 19.61 and also scored 107 runs in three outings with the bat.

5 Must-picks with player stats for MAH vs DEL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Yash Dhull (DEL)

Vikas Mishra (DEL)

Nitish Rana (DEL)

Satyajeet Bachhav (MAH)

Ankit Bawne (MAH)

MAH vs DEL match expert tips

Reputed domestic stars like Ankit Bawne, Rahul Tripathi, Yash Dhull, Nitish Rana, and Ishant Sharma will be the ones to watch out for in the MAH vs DEL game.

MAH vs DEL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League

MAH vs DEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Head To Head League

Wicketkeeper: Anuj Rawat

Batters: Ankit Bawne, Rahul Tripathi, Dhruv Shorey, Yash Dhull (c)

All-rounders: Nitish Rana, Satyajeet Bachhav (vc), Azim Kazi

Bowlers: Ishant Sharma, Vikas Mishra, Mukesh Choudhary

MAH vs DEL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League

MAH vs DEL Dream11 Prediction Team, Grand League

Wicketkeeper: Anuj Rawat

Batters: Ankit Bawne (vc), Dhruv Shorey, Yash Dhull, Pavan Shah

All-rounders: Nitish Rana, Satyajeet Bachhav

Bowlers: Simarjeet Singh, Vikas Mishra (c), Mukesh Choudhary, Manoj Ingale

