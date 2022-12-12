MAH vs DEL Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for Ranji Trophy 2022-23 Elite Group B Match

Maharashtra (MAH) will take on Delhi (DEL) in an Elite Group B match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune starting on Tuesday, December 13. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the MAH vs DEL Dream11 prediction.
Neither Maharashtra nor Delhi had particularly great runs in the shortened 2021-22 Ranji Trophy season. Maharashtra finished third in a four-team group as they returned with one win, one loss, and one draw from three games. Meanwhile, Delhi were last in their four-team group as they drew two encounters and lost one.
MAH vs DEL, Ranji Trophy 2022-23
The Elite Group B match of the Ranji Trophy 2022-23 between Maharashtra and Delhi will be played on December 13 at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. The game is set to take place at 9:30 AM IST.
MAH vs DEL, Elite Group B, Ranji Trophy 2022-23
Date & Time: December 13th 2022, 9:30 AM IST
Venue: Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Pune
MAH vs DEL Pitch Report
The pitch at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune is likely to favor the batters. However, there could be something in it for the pacers in the first couple of days. The spinners will likely come into play as the game progresses.
MAH vs DEL Probable Playing 11 today
Maharashtra team/injury news
No major injury concerns.
Maharashtra Probable Playing XI: Pavan Shah, Avdhoot Dandekar (wk), Rahul Tripathi, Ankit Bawne (c), Naushad Shaikh, Azim Kazi, Satyajeet Bachhav, Taranjitsingh Dhillon, Vicky Ostwal, Mukesh Choudhary, Manoj Ingale.
Delhi team/injury news
Yash Dhull has been named the captain of Delhi this season. Ishant Sharma is also a part of the squad for the first few games.
Delhi Probable Playing XI: Yash Dhull (c), Dhruv Shorey, Himmat Singh, Nitish Rana, Jonty Sidhu, Anuj Rawat (wk), Lalit Yadav, Simarjeet Singh, Ishant Sharma, Mayank Yadav, Vikas Mishra.
Today’s MAH vs DEL Dream11 Match Top Picks
Top Wicketkeeper Pick
Anuj Rawat
Anuj Rawat didn’t have a great run in the 2021-22 edition of the Ranji Trophy, but the left-handed wicketkeeper-batter can play big knocks. He has scored 954 runs at an average of 30.77 in his first-class career.
Top Batter Pick
Ankit Bawne
Ankit Bawne was excellent last season and has a brilliant record in red-ball cricket. He scored 270 runs at an average of 67.50 in 2021-22. Overall, he averages 51.82 (6945 runs) and has hit 20 hundreds in first-class cricket.
Top All-rounder Pick
Nitish Rana
Nitish Rana isn’t really known for his first-class exploits, but he has a decent record. The left-handed batter has a career average of 41.28 and can be very useful with the ball. He scored 170 runs at an average of 42.50 and also took eight wickets last season.
Top Bowler Pick
Vikas Mishra
Vikas Mishra was Delhi’s standout bowler last season. The left-arm spinner returned with 15 wickets in three games at an average of 24.73.
MAH vs DEL match captain and vice-captain choices
Yash Dhull
Yash Dhull has had a wonderful start to his first-class career. He has played eight matches, racking up 820 runs while averaging 74.54. He has smashed four tons, including one double hundred.
Satyajeet Bachhav
Satyajeet Bachhav was superb in the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy season. The left-arm spinning all-rounder took 21 wickets at an average of 19.61 and also scored 107 runs in three outings with the bat.
5 Must-picks with player stats for MAH vs DEL Dream11 Fantasy Cricket
Yash Dhull (DEL)
Vikas Mishra (DEL)
Nitish Rana (DEL)
Satyajeet Bachhav (MAH)
Ankit Bawne (MAH)
MAH vs DEL match expert tips
Reputed domestic stars like Ankit Bawne, Rahul Tripathi, Yash Dhull, Nitish Rana, and Ishant Sharma will be the ones to watch out for in the MAH vs DEL game.
MAH vs DEL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Head To Head League
Wicketkeeper: Anuj Rawat
Batters: Ankit Bawne, Rahul Tripathi, Dhruv Shorey, Yash Dhull (c)
All-rounders: Nitish Rana, Satyajeet Bachhav (vc), Azim Kazi
Bowlers: Ishant Sharma, Vikas Mishra, Mukesh Choudhary
MAH vs DEL Dream11 Prediction Team Today, Grand League
Wicketkeeper: Anuj Rawat
Batters: Ankit Bawne (vc), Dhruv Shorey, Yash Dhull, Pavan Shah
All-rounders: Nitish Rana, Satyajeet Bachhav
Bowlers: Simarjeet Singh, Vikas Mishra (c), Mukesh Choudhary, Manoj Ingale