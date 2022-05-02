MAH-W vs BRD-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Senior Women’s T20 2022, 1st Semi-final

Maharashtra Women (MAH-W) will take on Baroda Women (BRD-W) in the first semi-final of the Senior Women’s T20 2022 at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat on Monday.

Maharashtra topped Elite Group A with four wins and a loss before beating Himachal Pradesh Women in their quarter-finals. Baroda Women also had the same win-loss record in the group stages as they finished atop of Elite Group D. They then beat a strong Mumbai Women’s side in their quarter-final fixture.

MAH-W vs BRD-W Probable Playing 11 today

Maharashtra Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), S S Shinde (wk), D P Vaidya, T S Hasabnis, S A Lonkar, M R Magre, M D Sonawane, P B Garkhede, S B Pokharkar, U A Pawar, Aarati S Kedar.

Baroda Women: Radha P Yadav (c), Y H Bhatia (wk), Tarannum Pathan, P A Patel, Tanvir Shaikh, N Y Patel, J Mohite, Ridhi M, Kesha Patel, Hrutu Patel, R Patel.

Match Details

MAH-W vs BRD-W, 1st Semi-final, Senior Women’s T20 2022

Date & Time: May 2nd 2022, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat

Pitch Report

The track at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat has generally favored the bowlers. Four Senior Women’s T20 2022 games have been played at the venue, with a score in excess of 150 posted just once. Three of the four matches have been won by the chasing teams.

Today’s MAH-W vs BRD-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Y H Bhatia is the third-highest run-getter in the Senior Women’s T20 2022, having amassed 254 runs at an average of 50.80 and a strike rate of 130.92.

Batter

Smriti Mandhana has been batting well in the competition, with the left-hander accumulating 139 runs iso far.

All-rounders

Aarati S Kedar is leading the wicket-taking charts with 12 scalps at an economy rate of 4.31.

Radha P Yadav has been superb with both the bat and ball in the Senior Women’s T20 2022. She has taken nine wickets and scored 176 runs at an average of 35.20.

Bowler

N Y Patel has picked up nine wickets at an economy rate of 5.80 and will be keen to add to her tally today.

Top 5 best players to pick in MAH-W vs BRD-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Smriti Mandhana (MAH-W)

Radha P Yadav (BRD-W)

Aarati S Kedar (MAH-W)

Y H Bhatia (BRD-W)

Tarannum Pathan (BRD-W)

Important stats for MAH-W vs BRD-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Smriti Mandhana: 139 runs

Aarati S Kedar: 12 wickets

Radha P Yadav: 176 runs & 9 wickets

Tarannum Pathan: 162 runs & 7 wickets

Y H Bhatia: 254 runs

MAH-W vs BRD-W Dream11 Prediction (Senior Women’s T20 2022)

Dream11 Team for Maharashtra Women vs Baroda Women - Senior Women’s T20 2022 Semi-final 1.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Y H Bhatia, T S Hasabnis, Smriti Mandhana, Hrutu Patel, Aarati S Kedar, M R Magre, Tarannum Pathan, Radha P Yadav, S B Pokharkar, N Y Patel, Kesha Patel.

Captain: Smriti Mandhana. Vice-captain: Radha P Yadav.

Dream11 Team for Maharashtra Women vs Baroda Women - Senior Women’s T20 2022 2022 Semi-final 1.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Y H Bhatia, T S Hasabnis, Smriti Mandhana, Hrutu Patel, Aarati S Kedar, D P Vaidya, Tarannum Pathan, Radha P Yadav, U A Pawar, S B Pokharkar, N Y Patel.

Captain: Aarati S Kedar. Vice-captain: Tarannum Pathan.

Edited by Samya Majumdar