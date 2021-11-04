MAH-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Pitch Report for Women's Senior One Day Trophy

Maharashtra Women (MAH-W) will lock horns with Delhi Women (DEL-W) in a Round VI - Elite Group A fixture of the Women's Senior One Day Trophy at the Tanush Cricket Academy in Dehradun on Thursday.

Maharashtra Women are currently placed at the top of Elite Group A with three wins from as many matches. They defeated Assam Women by eight wickets in their last Women's Senior One Day Trophy match. Delhi Women, on the other hand, have also won three in three and currently find themselves second in the Women's Senior One Day Trophy standings. They won their previous match against Tripura Women by seven wickets.

MAH-W vs DEL-W Probable Playing 11 Today

MAH-W XI

Mukta Magre, Shivali Shinde (WK), Tejal Hasabnis, Anuja Patil (C), Devika Vaidya, Sayali Lonkar, Maya Sonawane, Aarati Kedar, Priyanka Garkhede, Utkarsha Pawar, Shraddha Pokharkar

DEL-W XI

Priya Punia, Shweta Sehrawat, Pratika, Ayushi Soni, Simran Dil Bahadur, Parunika Sisodia, Pragya Rawat (WK), Manju A, Babita Negi (C), Soni Yadav, Madhu Singh-Dhama

Match Details

MAH-W vs DEL-W, Women's Senior One Day Trophy

Date and Time: 4th November 2021, 09:00 AM IST

Venue: Tanush Cricket Academy, Dehradun.

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Tanush Cricket Academy is slightly on the slower side. Both the pacers and spinners will enjoy bowling on this ground. Chasing should be the preferred option, with the average first-innings score in the last four matches played at the venue being 138 runs.

Today’s MAH-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Shivali Shinde: Shinde failed to contribute with the bat in the previous Women's Senior One Day Trophy match, scoring only six runs. But she is a quality batter who can't be overlooked at any cost.

Batters

Priya Punia: Punia has scored 63 runs in three matches so far. She can prove to be a valuable asset to have in your fantasy team.

Tejal Hasabnis: Hasabnis scored a match-winning knock of 59 runs in the previous game at a strike rate of 71.23. She is surely a must-have pick for today's fixture.

All-rounders

Anuja Patil: Patil can provide you with some valuable points with her all-round abilities. She scored 49 runs and also chipped in three wickets in the previous Women's Senior One Day Trophy match.

Simran Dil Bahadur: Bahadur is one of the best all-rounders in the Delhi team. She scored 59 runs at a strike rate of 74.68 in the last game.

Bowlers

Priyanka Garkhede: Garkhede is an economical bowler from Maharashtra. She has picked up three wickets in as many Women's Senior One Day Trophy matches.

Parunika Sisodia: Sisodia has scalped 11 wickets in three matches. She is a genuine wicket-taker who can help you fetch healthy points today.

Top 5 best players to pick in MAH-W vs DEL-W Dream11 prediction team

Simran Dil Bahadur (DEL-W) - 104 points

Parunika Sisodia (DEL-W) - 101 points

Madhu Singh-Dhama (DEL-W) - 70 points

Ayushi Soni (DEL-W) - 61 points

Shweta Sehrawat (DEL-W) - 48 points

Important Stats for MAH-W vs DEL-W Dream11 prediction team

Simran Dil Bahadur: 144 runs in 3 matches

Parunika Sisodia: 11 wickets in 3 matches

Madhu Singh-Dhama: 3 wickets in 3 matches

Ayushi Soni: 168 runs in 3 matches

Shweta Sehrawat: 71 runs in 3 matches

MAH-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction Today (Women's Senior One Day Trophy)

MAH-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction - Women's Senior One Day Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Shivali Shinde, Priya Punia, Tejal Hasabnis, Ayushi Soni, Maya Sonawane, Anuja Patil, Simran Dil Bahadur, Mukta Magre, Priyanka Garkhede, Parunika Sisodia, Madhu Singh-Dhama.

Captain: Anuja Patil. Vice-captain: Simran Dil Bahadur.

MAH-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Prediction - Women's Senior One Day Trophy

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Shivali Shinde, Ayushi Soni, Maya Sonawane, Shweta Sehrawat, Devika Vaidya, Anuja Patil, Simran Dil Bahadur, Mukta Magre, Shraddha Pokharkar, Parunika Sisodia, Madhu Singh-Dhama.

Captain: Anuja Patil. Vice-captain: Ayushi Soni.

Edited by Samya Majumdar