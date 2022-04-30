MAH-W vs HIM-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for India Women’s Senior T20, Quarter-Final 2

Maharashtra Women (MAH-W) will take on Himachal Pradesh Women (HIM-W) in the second quarter-final of the India Women’s Senior T20 at the Lalabhai Contractor Stadium in Surat on Saturday.

Maharashtra are not in the best of situations heading into this last-eight clash. They suffered a collapse in the previous match against Andhra, which they lost by 41 runs.

Meanwhile, Himachal Pradesh have been in excellent form. They’ve won all of their games, including Goa by three wickets in their last outing.

MAH-W vs HIM-W Probable Playing XIs

MAH-W

Smriti Mandhana(c), Rutuja Gilbile, Shweta Sawant, Maya Sonawane, Tejal Hasabnis, Shivali Shinde(wk), Priyanka Garkhede, Devika Vaidya, Sayali Anil Lonkar, Shraddha Pokharkar, Aarti Kedar.

HIM-W

Sushma Verma (wk&c), Nikita Chauhan, Harleen Deol, Shivani Singh, Anisha Ansari, Nikita M Chauhan, Prachi Chauhan, Sushmita Kumari, Nancy Sharma, Neena Choudhary, Sonal Thakur.

Match Details

Match: MAH-W vs HIM-W, India Women’s Senior T20, Quarter-Final 2.

Date and Time: April 30, 2022; 8:30 AM IST.

Venue: Lalabhai Contractor Stadium, Surat.

Pitch Report

The pitch is expected to be a nice batting surface, and pacers could prove to be crucial. Spinners could come into play in the middle overs.

Today’s MAH-W vs HIM-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Verma is a strong choice for the wicketkeeper position. She is a difficult player to stop once she is in the zone and is also reliable behind the stumps. She has scored 87 runs so far.

Batters

S Mandhana is one of the best batters in the world and is expected to play a key role for Maharashtra. She has amassed 1971 runs at an average of 25.9 and a strike rate of 120.8 in 84 T20I games.

All-rounders

H Deol has been in jaw-dropping form with both bat and ball. She has scored 95 runs and also scalped two wickets in her previous match. Deol could prove to be a wise captaincy choice in your MAH-W vs HIM-W Dream11 fantasy team.

N Chauhan, meanwhile, is a key player for Himachal Pradesh. She has managed 129 runs at an average of 64.50 and is the fourth-highest scorer in the competition.

Bowlers

A Ansari is the third highest wicket-taker in the tournament and has been in terrific form. She has scalped five wickets at an economy rate of 4.20.

Five best players to pick in MAH-W vs HIM-W Dream11 prediction team

S Mandhana (MAH-W)

H Deol (HIM-W)

N Chauhan (HIM-W)

A Ansari (HIM-W)

S Verma (HIM-W).

Key stats for MAH-W vs HIM-W Dream11 prediction team

S Mandhana: 1971 runs in 84 T20Is

H Deol: 95 runs and 2 wickets

N Chauhan: 129 runs

A Ansari: 5 wickets

S Verma: 87 runs.

MAH-W vs HIM-W Dream11 Prediction

MAH-W vs HIM-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Verma, S Singh, P Chauhan, R Gilbile, S Mandhana, H Deol, N Chauhan, S Sawant, A Ansari, N M Chauhan, M Sonawane.

Captain: S Mandhana. Vice-Captain: H Deol.

MAH-W vs HIM-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Verma, S Singh, R Gilbile, S Mandhana, H Deol, N Chauhan, S Sawant, A Ansari, N M Chauhan, M Sonawane, P Garkhede.

Captain: A Ansari. Vice-Captain: N Chauhan.

