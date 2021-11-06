MAH-W vs KER-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Women’s Senior One Day Trophy Elite Group A

Maharashtra Women will take on Kerala Women in an Elite Group A game of the Women's Senior One Day Trophy at the Abhimanyu Cricket Academy in Dehradun on Saturday.

Maharashtra are unbeaten and top of the table after winning all their four matches so far. They beat Delhi by chasing down a 184-run target in their previous game. Kerala, meanwhile, have played some competitive cricket in the competition. They won their previous game against Tripura by a whopping 175 runs. With 12 points in their kitty, they are third in the points table.

MAH-W vs KER-W Probable Playing 11s Today

MAH-W XI

Shivali Shinde (wk), Sayali Anil Lonkar, Tejal Hasabnis, Maya Sonawane, Anuja Patil (c), Devika Vaidya, Mukta Magre, Aditi Gaikwad, Priyanka Garkhede, Shraddha Pokharkar, Utkarsha Amar Pawar.

KER-W XI

Dev Jayalekshmi (wk), George Jincy (c), I V Drishya, Mani Minnu, A Akshaya, S Sajana, James Keerthi, Surendran Aleena, V S Mrudhula, Babu Aswathi, Darsana Mohanan.

Match Details

Match: MAH-W vs KER-W, Women's Senior One Day Trophy, Elite Group A.

Date and Time: 6th November, 2021; 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: Abhimanyu Cricket Academy, Dehradun.

Pitch Report

The venue looks to be a balanced one, with something in it for both bowlers and batters. The outfield is slow, so the batters will need to be at their best to score runs.

Today's MAH-W vs KER-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Shinde is an excellent wicketkeeper-batter choice for your Dream11 Fantasy side. She scored 78 runs in her previous match against Delhi, and helped her team past the finish line.

Batters

T Hasabnis looked in brilliant nick in her last game.Sshe managed only 21, so she'll look for a bigger knock here.

All-rounders

M Minnu is an incredible all-round asset who can change the course of games almost single-handedly. Minnu could be a fine captaincy choice for your MAH-W vs KER-W Dream11 Fantasy side. She picked up four key wickets in her last game.

A Patil, meanwhile, will also look to have an impact on this game. She picked up three wickets, and also scored 17 runs in her last match against Delhi.

Bowlers

S Pokharkar has done well with the ball, and she looks to be in good form. She picked up a wicket in her last match, and will look for more scalps here.

Five best players to pick in MAH-W vs KER-W Dream11 prediction team

M Minnu (KER-W) – 132 points.

J Keerthi (KER-W) – 131 points.

A Patil (MAH-W) – 121 points.

S Shinde (MAH-W) – 104 points.

T Hasabnis (MAH-W) – 43 points.

Key stats for MAH-W vs KER-W Dream11 prediction team

M Minnu: 12 runs and 4 wickets in her last match.

J Keerthi: 41 runs and 3 wickets in her last match.

A Patil: 17 runs and 3 wickets in her last match.

MAH-W vs KER-W Dream11 Prediction Today

MAH-W vs KER-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Shinde, T Hasabnis, I V Drishya, G Jincy, M Minnu, J Keerthi, A Patil, D Vaidya, S Pokharkar, P Garkhede, D Mohanan.

Captain: M Minnu. Vice-Captain: A Patil.

MAH-W vs KER-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Shinde, T Hasabnis, I V Drishya, G Jincy, M Minnu, J Keerthi, A Patil, A Akshaya, S Pokharkar, P Garkhede, D Mohanan.

Captain: J Keerthi. Vice-Captain: S Shinde.

Edited by Bhargav