MAH-W vs PUN-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11s and Pitch Report for Women’s Senior One Day Trophy First Quarter-Final

Maharashtra Women will take on Punjab Women in the first quarter-final of the Women's Senior One Day Trophy at the Alur Cricket Stadium in Bengaluru on Monday.

Maharashtra have been nothing short of incredible in the Women's Senior One Day Trophy. They have won all five of their matches so far, and occupy the top spot in the Elite A rankings. They have 20 points to their name.

Punjab, meanwhile, needed an extra game to book their spot in the quarter-finals. In their pre-quarter-final, they defeated Goa by 17 runs. They will be the underdogs in this match against Maharashtra, though.

MAH-W vs PUN-W Probable Playing XIs Today

MAH-W XI

Shivali Shinde (wk), Devika Vaidya, Mukta Magre, Tejal Hasabnis, Anuja Patil (c), Priyanka Garkhede, Utkarsha Amar Pawar, Maya Sonawane, Shraddha Pokharkar, Sayali Anil Lonkar, Aditi Gaikwad.

PUN-W XI

Ridhima Aggarwal, Priyanka Malik, Parveen Khan, Taniya Bhatia (c & wk), Kanika Ahuja, Neetu Singh, Sunita Singh, Neelam Bisht, Harpreet Dhillon, Mehak Kesar, Komalpreet Kour.

Match Details

Match: MAH-W vs PUN-W, Women's Senior One Day Trophy, First Quarter-Final.

Date and Time: 15th November, 2021; 9:00 AM IST.

Venue: Alur Cricket Stadium, Bengaluru.

Pitch Report

The venue looks to be a balanced one, and has something in it for both bowlers and batters. The outfield is slow, so the batters will need to be at their best to amass runs.

Today's MAH-W vs PUN-W Dream11 match top picks

Wicketkeeper

S Shinde is an excellent wicketkeeper-batter choice for your Dream11 fantasy side. She scored 78 runs in her previous match against Delhi to help her team past the finish line. Shinde followed that up with a knock of 80 runs against Kerala.

Batters

T Hasabnis has looked in brilliant nick in the competition. She has amassed 118 runs so far, and will look for another fine knock in this game.

All-rounders

D Vaidya is an incredible all-round asset who can change the course of games almost single-handedly. Vaidya could be a fine multiplier choice for your MAH-W vs PUN-W Dream11 fantasy side.

A Patil, meanwhile, will also look to have a great impact in this game. In five matches in the tournament, she has scored 135 runs, and has also picked up eight wickets.

Bowlers

S Pokharkar has done well with the ball, and looks to be in good form. She picked up two wickets in her last match, and will look for more scalps here.

Five best players to pick in MAH-W vs PUN-W Dream11 prediction team

S Shinde (MAH-W) – 205 points.

D Vaidya (MAH-W) – 166 points.

M Magre (MAH-W) – 140 points.

S Pokharkar (MAH-W) – 135 points.

A Patil (MAH-W) – 131 points.

Key stats for MAH-W vs PUN-W Dream11 prediction team

S Shinde: 234 runs.

A Patil: 135 runs and 8 wickets.

T Hasabnis: 118 runs.

MAH-W vs PUN-W Dream11 Prediction Today

MAH-W vs PUN-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #1

Fantasy Suggestion #1: S Shinde, T Hasabnis, R Aggarwal, P Malik, D Vaidya, M Magre, A Patil, S Pokharkar, P Garkhede, N Bisht, K Kour.

Captain: S Shinde. Vice-Captain: D Vaidya.

MAH-W vs PUN-W Dream11 Fantasy Suggestion #2 2021

Fantasy Suggestion #2: S Shinde, T Hasabnis, R Aggarwal, P Malik, D Vaidya, M Magre, A Patil, H Dhillon, S Pokharkar, P Garkhede, N Bisht.

Captain: A Patil. Vice-Captain: S Pokharkar.

