MAH-W vs RAI-W Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Senior Women’s T20 2022, Final

Maharashtra Women (MAH-W) will take on Railways Women (RAI-W) in the final of the Senior Women’s T20 2022 at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium in Surat on Wednesday, 4 May.

Maharashtra Women topped Elite Group A with four wins and a loss before recording comfortable wins in their knockout encounters. Railways Women, on the other hand, have been even more dominant in the Senior Women’s T20 2022. They won all their group stage encounters, while also recording comprehensive wins in the knockout stages.

MAH-W vs RAI-W Probable Playing 11 today

Maharashtra Women: Smriti Mandhana (c), S S Shinde (wk), D P Vaidya, T S Hasabnis, S A Lonkar, M R Magre, M D Sonawane, P B Garkhede, S B Pokharkar, U A Pawar, Aarati S Kedar.

Railways Women: Sneh Rana (c), Poonam Yadav, Swagatika Rath, D Hemalatha, S Meghana, Nuzhat Parween (wk), Renuka K Singh, Mona, K Anjali Sarvani, Tanuja P Kanwer, Rajeshwari Gayakwad.

Match Details

MAH-W vs RAI-W, Final, Senior Women’s T20 2022

Date & Time: May 4th 2022, 4:30 PM IST

Venue: Lalbhai Contractor Stadium, Surat

Pitch Report

The pitch at the Lalbhai Contractor Stadium has generally favored the bowlers. While both the pacers and spinners will find assistance, the batters will have to spend time in the middle before unfurling their attacking instincts.

Today’s MAH-W vs RAI-W Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Nuzhat Parween has been in good touch with the bat, smashing 141 runs in the Senior Women’s T20 2022 so far.

Batters

Smriti Mandhana has been batting well, having accumulated 152 runs in the T20 competition.

S Meghana has amassed 211 runs at a strike rate of 118.53.

All-rounder

Sneh Rana can make a big impact with both the bat and ball. The off-spinning all-rounder has scored 126 runs and is a potent wicket-taker as well.

Bowlers

Poonam Yadav is the Railways Women's leading wicket-taker in the Senior Women’s T20 2022, picking up seven wickets at an economy of 4.96.

Top 5 best players to pick in MAH-W vs RAI-W Dream11 Prediction Team

Sneh Rana (RAI-W)

S Meghana (RAI-W)

Smriti Mandhana (MAH-W)

Poonam Yadav (RAI-W)

Aarati S Kedar (MAH-W)

Important stats for MAH-W vs RAI-W Dream11 Prediction Team

S Meghana: 211 runs

Poonam Yadav: 7 wickets

Smriti Mandhana: 152 runs

Aarati S Kedar: 13 wickets

MAH-W vs RAI-W Dream11 Prediction (Senior Women’s T20 2022)

Dream11 Team for Maharashtra Women vs Railways Women - Senior Women’s T20 2022 Final.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Nuzhat Parween, S S Shinde, Smriti Mandhana, S Meghana, D Hemalatha, Sneh Rana, Swagatika Rath, Aarati S Kedar, Poonam Yadav, Tanuja P Kanwer, U A Pawar.

Captain: Sneh Rana. Vice-captain: Smriti Mandhana.

Dream11 Team for Maharashtra Women vs Railways Women - Senior Women’s T20 2022 Final.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Nuzhat Parween, Smriti Mandhana, S Meghana, D Hemalatha, T S Hasabnis, D P Vaidya, Sneh Rana, Aarati S Kedar, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Poonam Yadav, U A Pawar.

Captain: S Meghana. Vice-captain: Poonam Yadav.

Edited by Samya Majumdar