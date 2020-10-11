MAH XI vs NAJ XI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Bangladesh ODD Match - Oct 11th, 2020

Cricket resumes in Bangladesh with Mahmudullah XI taking on Najmul XI during the first match of the BCB Three-Team 50-over Competition. The three-team event will be held for the first time in Bangladesh at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

Mahmudullah XI have a strong and experienced squad when compared to their opponents. The team has a strong top-order batting lineup which consists of the likes of Imrul Kayes, Liton Das and Mominul Haque. They also have a few pinch hitters who can also contribute a handful of runs for the side.

On the other hand, Najmul XI go into this fixture with a strong pace department. The side will be banking on their pacers to give them the early breakthroughs as they lack quality batters. There will be a lot of pressure on Mushfiqur Rahim and Soumya Sarkar to score a bulk of the runs for the side as the others are not reliable enough.

Both the teams are evenly-matched on paper as thus we are in for an interesting game on Sunday.

Squads to choose from

Mahmudullah XI

Mahmudullah(c), Aminul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Imrul Kayes, Liton Das(wk), Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Mominul Haque, Nurul Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman and Mrittunjoy Chowdhury.

Najmul XI

Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Abu Jayed, Afif Hossain, Al-Amin Hossain, Irfan Sukkur, Mushfiqur Rahim(wk), Nasum Ahmed, Nayeem Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Rishad Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed and Towhid Hridoy.

Predicted Playing XI

Mahmudullah XI

Mahmudullah(c), Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Imrul Kayes, Liton Das(wk), Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Mominul Haque, Nurul Hasan, Rubel Hossain and Sabbir Rahman.

Najmul XI

Najmul Hossain Shanto(c), Abu Jayed, Afif Hossain, Al-Amin Hossain, Irfan Sukkur, Mushfiqur Rahim(wk), Nayeem Hasan, Rishad Hossain, Soumya Sarkar, Taskin Ahmed and Towhid Hridoy.

Match Details

Match: Mahmudullah XI vs Najmul XI

Date: 11th October 2020, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

Pitch Report

The strip in Mirpur will assist the bowlers during the first essay as there is some bounce and swing on offer. There is not much turn on offer for the spinners so we may not see too many over from them.

Batting will become easier as the match progresses. Both teams will look to bowl first and restrict the opposition to a below-par score after winning the toss.

MAH XI vs NAJ XI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

MAH XI vs NAJ XI Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mushfiqur Rahim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque, Sabbir Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Al-Amin Hossain, Abu Jayed and Rubel Hossain.

Captain: Soumya Sarkar Vice-Captain: Mushfiqur Rahim

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Liton Das, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Imrul Kayes, Afif Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Soumya Sarkar, Mahmudullah, Taskin Ahmed, Al-Amin Hossain, Sunzamul Islam and Rubel Hossain.

Captain: Mahmudullah Vice-Captain: Sabbir Rahman