MAH XI vs TAM XI Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips & Playing 11 Updates for Today's Bangladesh Other OD Match - Oct 13th, 2020

The second encounter of the first-ever edition of the three-team Bangladesh President's Cup competition will feature the Mahmudullah XI taking on the Tamim XI at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Mirpur.

Mahmudullah XI will be coming into this clash on the back of a loss against Najmul XI in the tournament opener. On the other hand, Tamim XI will be playing their first game of the tournament today.

Tamim XI wears a strong look with some experienced batsmen such as skipper Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque, Mohammad Mithun in the side. And, with two strong batting units clashing today, we could be in for a high-scoring encounter.

Squads to choose from

Mahmudullah XI

Mahmudullah(c), Aminul Islam, Ebadot Hossain, Hasan Mahmud, Imrul Kayes, Liton Das(wk), Mehidy Hasan, Mohammad Naim, Mominul Haque, Nurul Hasan, Rubel Hossain, Sabbir Rahman and Mrittunjoy Chowdhury.

Tamim XI

Tamim Iqbal(c), Akbar Ali, Anamul Haque(wk), Minhajul Abedin Afridi, Mohammad Mithun, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shahadat Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Tanzid Hasan and Yasir Ali.

Predicted Playing XIs

Mahmudullah XI

Naim Sheikh, Liton Das, Mahmudullah, Nurul Hasan, Imrul Kayes, Mominul Haque, Sabbir Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Ebadat Hossain, Raqibul Hasan and Abu Haider.

Tamim XI

Tamim Iqbal, Anamul Haque, Mohammad Mithun, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mosaddek Hossain, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Khaled Ahmed, Taijul Islam, Tanzid Hasan and Yasir Ali.

Match Details

Match: Mahmudullah XI vs Tamim XI

Date: 13th October 2020, 1:00 PM IST

Venue: Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka

Pitch Report

The strip in Mirpur will be in favour of the pacers during the first innings as the ball tends to swing quite a bit. The track has traditionally not offered any spin, which could see the spinners needing to rely on their pace variations to make an impact.

With teams preferring to chase at this venue due to the lack of purchase for the bowlers during the second essay, captain winning the toss will want to bowl first.

MAH XI vs TAM XI Dream11 Fantasy Suggestions

MAH XI vs TAM XI Dream11 Team Prediction

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Liton Das, Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Mosaddek Hossain, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahmudullah, Ebadot Hossain, Rakibul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman and Minhajul Abedin Afridi.

Captain: Tamim Iqbal Vice-Captain: Mahmudullah

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Mithun, Tamim Iqbal, Imrul Kayes, Aminul Islam, Sabbir Rahman, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mahmudullah, Ebadot Hossain, Rakibul Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman and Taijul Islam.

Captain: Ebadot Hossain Vice-Captain: Imrul Kayes