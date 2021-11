MAH vs VID Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 and Pitch Report for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22, Pre-Quarterfinal 1

Maharashtra (MAH) will take on Vidarbha (VID) in the first pre-quarterfinal of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday.

Maharashtra topped Elite Group A of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, finishing with four wins and a loss. They are currently on a four-match winning streak. Meanwhile, Vidarbha are unbeaten in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. They dominated the Plate Group, winning all five of their games.

MAH vs VID Probable Playing 11 today

Maharashtra: Swapnil Gugale, Yash Nahar, Naushad Shaikh, Kedar Jadhav (wk), Azim Kazi, Ranjeet Nikam, Ashay Palkar, Divyang Himganekar, Satyajeet Bachhav, Mukesh Choudhary, Sunil Yadav

Vidarbha: Akshay Wadkar (c & wk), Apoorv Wankhade, Akshay Wakhare, Jitesh Sharma, Shubham Dubey, Yash Thakur, Darshan Nalkande, Atharva Taide, Akshay Karnewar, Sanjay Raghunath, Sooraj Rai

Match Details

MAH vs VID, Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 1st Pre-quarterfinal

Date & Time: November 16th 2021, 8:30 AM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Pitch Report

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi has produced some good batting tracks. However, there have been some low-scoring games as well, bringing the average first-innings score down quite a bit. Although the spinners usually get some assistance, the boundaries are short and the outfield is pretty quick.

Today’s MAH vs VID Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Jitesh Sharma has been in top form with the bat in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, smashing 174 runs at a stunning strike rate of 232.00.

Batter

Kedar Jadhav has chipped in nicely with the bat, scoring 120 runs in three innings.

All-rounders

Divyang Himganekar has contributed superbly with both the bat and ball. He has scored 46 runs at a strike rate of 184 in addition to taking seven wickets.

Atharva Taide has been in solid touch with the bat, accumulating 142 runs in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. On the bowling front, he has picked up four wickets.

Bowler

Akshay Karnewar has bowled beautifully in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. The 29-year-old spinner has returned with 10 wickets from five games.

Top 5 best players to pick in MAH vs VID Dream11 Prediction Team

Divyang Himganekar (MAH)

Atharva Taide (VID)

Naushad Shaikh (MAH)

Akshay Karnewar (MAH)

Jitesh Sharma (VID)

Important stats for MAH vs VID Dream11 Prediction Team

Divyang Himganekar: 46 runs & 7 wickets

Naushad Shaikh: 117 runs & 3 wickets

Akshay Karnewar: 10 wickets

Atharva Taide: 142 runs & 4 wickets

MAH vs VID Dream 11 Prediction (Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy)

Dream11 Team for Maharashtra vs Vidarbha - Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 Pre-Quarter-final 1.

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Akshay Wadkar, Jitesh Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Apoorv Wankhade, Naushad Shaikh, Divyang Himganekar, Atharva Taide, Azim Kazi, Akshay Karnewar, Darshan Nalkande, Ashay Palkar

Captain: Divyang Himganekar. Vice-captain: Atharva Taide

Dream11 Team for Maharashtra vs Vidarbha - Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 Pre-Quarter-final 1.

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Jitesh Sharma, Kedar Jadhav, Apoorv Wankhade, Naushad Shaikh, Yash Nahar, Divyang Himganekar, Atharva Taide, Akshay Karnewar, Satyajeet Bachhav, Darshan Nalkande, Ashay Palkar

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Captain: Naushad Shaikh. Vice-captain: Akshay Karnewar

Edited by Samya Majumdar