MAI vs NAK Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11, Player Stats, Pitch Report for TNCA Inter Districts T20, Match 10

Madurai (Mai) will take on Namakkal (NAK) in the 10th match of the TNCA Inter Districts T20 at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli on Monday, January 9. Ahead of the match, here's everything you need to know about the MAI vs NAK Dream11 prediction.

This will be the first match for both Madurai and Namakkal in the competition and it will be a knock-out game. The winner of this match will be moving on to play the fourth quater-final.

Both the teams will be looking to win the match and hence this promises to be an exciting contest.

MAI vs NAK Match Details, TNCA Inter Districts T20

The tenth match of the TNCA Inter Districts T20 tournament between Madurai and Namakkal will be played on January 9 at the Indian Cement Company Ground in Tirunelveli. The game is set to take place at 7.30 pm IST. The live score & commentary of the game can be followed in the Sportskeeda Live Score section.

MAI vs NAK, Match 10, TNCA Inter Districts T20

Date & Time: January 9, 2023, 7.30 pm IST

Venue: Indian Cement Company Ground, Tirunelveli

MAI vs NAK, Pitch Report

The pitch at the Indian Cement Company Ground has generally been good for batting. But bowlers who can vary their pace might reap some benefits off the surface.

Last Five Matches on this pitch

Matches won batting first: 3

Matches won batting second: 2

Average score batting first: 139

Average score batting second: 111

MAI vs NAK Probable Playing 11 today

Madurai team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Madurai Probable Playing XI

Amith Sathvik-VP (wk), N-Thirumurugan, B-Prasanth, S-Siva Dev, P-Vignesh, Vp-Akki Sharavanth, Km-Omprakash, P-Kapish, K-Wafar, J-Rohan, and P-Francis Rokins.

Namakkal team/injury news

No major injury concerns.

Namakkal Probable Playing XI

R-Prabhakaran (wk), B-Kiran, P-Ezhil Raj, D-Sathya Kumar, E-Kaveesh, R-Mohan Raj, N-Suresh, G-Vinoth Kumar, M-Nandha Kumar, K-Karthikeyan, and Rs-Gowtham Raj.

MAI vs NAK Match Dream11 Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Amith Sathvik-VP

Amith Sathvik-VP bats in the top order for Madurai. There are chances that he might score some valuable runs in the match.

Batter

B-Kiran

B-Kiran is the mainstay of Namakkal's batting line-up. His presence ensures some guaranteed points in fantasy contests.

All-rounder

Vp-Akki Shravanth

Vp-Akki Shravanth picks up important wickets for his team. He can also come in handy with the bat scoring some crucial runs in the middle order.

Bowler

M-Nandha Kumar

M-Nandha Kumar is a willy bowler who uses his variety to pick up wickets. His knack for picking up wickets at crucial stages will be beneficial for fantasy contests.

MAI vs NAK Match Top Captain and Vice-captain Choices

Vp-Akki Shravanth

Vp-Akki Shravanth will come in handy with both the bat and the ball. He is a crucial pick for the match and also a great choice for the captain or vice-captain of the match.

B-Kiran

B-Kiran will be an important cog in Namakkal's batting machinery. His presence in the top order allows him to take a bit of time and then go big. Hence, he is a brilliant choice for the captain or vice-captain role.

MAI vs NAK Match Top Five Must Picks

Amith Sathvik-VP

B-Kiran

Vp-Akki Shravanth

M-Nandha Kumar

E-Kaveesh

MAI vs NAK Match Expert Tips

The pitch will be good for batting. But it might slow down as the game progresses. As such, top-order batters should be a priority along with all-rounders who can pick up important wickets.

MAI VS NAK Dream 11 Prediction, Head-to-Head League

Wicketkeepers: Amith Sathvik-Vp, R-Prabhakaran

Batters: B-Kiran, P.Raj, N-Thirumurugan

All-rounders: Vp-Akki Sharvanth, E Kaveesh, Km-Omprakash

Bowlers: M Nandha Kumar, J-Rohan, K-Wafar

