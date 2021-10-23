MAK vs AM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Afghanistan One Day Tournament, Match 9

Mis Ainak Region (MAK) will lock horns with Amo Region (AM) in the ninth match of the Afghanistan One Day Tournament at the Kandahar Cricket Stadium in Kandahar on Saturday.

Mis Ainak Region are currently second in the points table, having won two out of their three Afghanistan One Day Tournament matches. They defeated Speen Ghar Region by 35 runs in their previous outing. Amo Region, on the other hand, are comfortably perched atop the Afghanistan One Day Tournament standings, winning three in three. They defeated Boost Region by six wickets in their last match.

MAK vs AM Probable Playing 11 Today

MAK XI

Haseeb Ullah, Fazal Khan, Asghar Atal, Rahmat Shah, Noor Ahmad, Naveed Obaid, Shahidullah Kamal (C), Zia Ur Rehman Akbar, Yousuf Shah (WK), Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Ghamai Zadran

AM XI

Farhan Zakhil, Abdul-Malik, Imran Mir, Yahya Khan, Nasir Jamal (C), Haji Murad Muradi (WK), Ibrahim Safi, Abdul Wasi Noori, Jamshid Miralikhil, Saleem Safi, Mohammadullah Zurmati

Match Details

MAK vs AM, Afghanistan One Day Tournament, Match 9

Date and Time: 23th October 2021, 9:45 AM IST

Venue: Kandahar Cricket Stadium, Kandahar.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Kandahar Cricket Stadium generally favors the bowlers, with ample help on offer for both the pacers and spinners. The batters will have to bide some time in the middle before shifting gears, with the wickets in hand being critical for either side. The average first-innings score at the venue is 221 runs.

Today’s MAK vs AM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicketkeeper

Yousuf Shah: Shah has failed to perform with the bat so far this season, but he is a quality batter who can prove to be a great differential pick for today's game.

Batters

Farhan Zakhil: Zakhil has been one of the most consistent performers with the bat for the Amo Region, scoring 133 runs in three matches at a strike rate of 93.00.

Naveed Obaid: Obaid was in decent form in the only match he played this season, scoring 55 runs at a strike rate of 87.30.

All-rounders

Shahidullah Kamal: Kamal has impressed everyone with his all-round performances in the Afghanistan One Day Tournament. He has smashed 243 runs while also scalping three wickets in three games.

Ibrahim Safi: Safi can provide you with some valuable points with both the bat and ball in today's match. He has picked up seven wickets at an economy rate of 4.50 in addition to scoring 36 runs in three matches.

Bowlers

Saleem Safi: Saf has picked up four wickets in three matches at an economy of 4.87. He is a quality bowler who can't be overlooked at any cost.

Noor Ahmad: Ahmad is a genuine wicket-taker who has been picking up wickets at will in the Afghanistan One Day Tournament. He has scalped eight wickets in three matches at an economy rate of 4.61.

Top 5 best players to pick in MAK vs AM Dream11 prediction team

Shahidullah Kamal (MAK) - 240 points

Ibrahim Safi (AM) - 204 points

Noor Ahmad (MAK) - 204 points

Farhan Zakhil (AM) - 151 points

Nasir Jamal (AM) - 150 points

Important Stats for MAK vs AM Dream11 prediction team

Shahidullah Kamal: 243 runs and 3 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 87.41 and ER - 4.30

Ibrahim Safi: 36 runs and 7 wickets in 3 matches; SR - 87.80 and ER - 4.50

Noor Ahmad: 8 wickets in 3 matches; ER - 4.61

Farhan Zakhil: 133 runs in 3 matches; SR - 93.00

Nasir Jamal: 126 runs in 3 matches; SR - 84.00

MAK vs AM Dream11 Prediction Today (Afghanistan One Day Tournament)

MAK vs AM Dream11 Prediction - Afghanistan One Day Tournament

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Yousuf Shah, Nasir Jamal, Naveed Obaid, Farhan Zakhil, Ghamai Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal, Abdul Wasi Noori, Ibrahim Safi, Noor Ahmad, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Saleem Safi.

Captain: Shahidullah Kamal. Vice-captain: Abdul Wasi Noori.

MAK vs AM Dream11 Prediction - Afghanistan One Day Tournament

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Haji Murad Muradi, Farhan Zakhil, Abdul-Malik, Ghamai Zadran, Shahidullah Kamal, Abdul Wasi Noori, Ibrahim Safi, Jamshid Miralikhil, Noor Ahmad, Ziaur Rahman Sharifi, Saleem Safi.

Captain: Shahidullah Kamal. Vice-captain: Farhan Zakhil.

