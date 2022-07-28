MAK vs AM Dream11 Prediction: Fantasy Cricket Tips, Today's Playing 11 And Pitch Report for Shpageeza Cricket League T20, Match 19

Mis Ainak Knights (MAK) will lock horns with the Amo Sharks (AM) in Match 19 of the Shpageeza Cricket League T20 on Thursday, July 28. The Kabul International Cricket Stadium in Kabul will host this contest.

Mis Ainak Knights are fourth in the points table, having won two out of their four matches. They defeated Pamir Zalmi by six wickets in their last match. The Amo Sharks, on the other hand, are seventh after winning only one out of their four matches. They lost their last match against the Kabul Eagles by nine wickets.

MAK vs AM Probable Playing 11 Today

MAK XI

Mohammad Shahzad (WK), Sediqullah Atal, Riaz Hassan, Asghar Afghan (C), Iftikhar Ahmed, Nangeyalia Kharote, Amir Hamza, Mir Hamza, Zahir Khan, Allah Noor, Gulbadin Naib.

AM XI

Ihsanullah (C), Asghar Atal, Juma Gul, Bahir Shah, Abdul Wasi, Abidullah Taniwal, Jamshid Miralikhil, Haji Murad Muradi (WK), Wafadar Momand, Yousuf Zazai, Bilal Khan.

Match Details

Match: MAK vs AM, Shpageeza Cricket League T20, Match 19.

Date and Time: 28th July 2022, 10:00 AM IST.

Venue: Kabul International Cricket Stadium, Kabul.

Pitch Report

The surface at the Kabul International Cricket Stadium is bowler-friendly and batters will likely struggle and wickets could fall at regular intervals. The bowlers will get enough help off the surface to trouble the batters.

Batting first should be the preferred option, with the average first innings score in the last two matches played at the venue being 162 runs.

Today’s MAK vs AM Dream11 Match Top Picks

Wicket-keeper

Mohammad Shahzad: Shahzad is an explosive top-order batter who has not fired so far in the tournament but has the ability to score runs quickly. He has scored 26 runs at a strike rate of 136.84 in four outings.

Batters

Ihsanullah Janat: Janat is the leading run-scorer for the Amo Sharks with 118 runs to his name at a strike rate of 128.26 in four matches. He will look to add more runs to his tally in Thursday's contest.

Riaz Hassan: Hassan has scored 61 runs at a strike rate of 80.26 in four games. He can be a crucial pick for your fantasy team.

All-rounders

Gulbadin Naib: Naib could prove to be the difference between the two teams in Thursday's contest. He has scored 76 runs and also picked up two wickets in four matches.

Abdul Wasi Noori: Noori has consistently been putting up great all-round performances in the Shpageeza Cricket League T20. He has scored 57 runs and also scalped three wickets in four games.

Bowlers

Zahir Khan: Khan is a slow left-arm Chinaman bowler who could strike some crucial blows in Thursday's match. He has scalped five wickets at an economy rate of 6.06 in four matches so far.

Yousuf Zazai: Zazai has managed to pick up five wickets at an economy rate of 7.33 in just two matches. His ability to pick up wickets in bulk makes him a lock pick for your fantasy team.

Top 5 best players to pick in MAK vs AM Dream11 prediction team

Yousuf Zazai (Amo Sharks) - 193 points.

Zahir Khan (Mis Ainak Knights) - 191 points.

Gulbadin Naib (Mis Ainak Knights) - 190 points.

Ihsanullah Janat (Amo Sharks) - 181 points.

Iftekhar Ahmad (Mis Ainak Knights) - 168 points.

Important Stats for MAK vs AM Dream11 prediction team

Yousuf Zazai: Five wickets in two matches; ER - 7.33.

Zahir Khan: Five wickets in four matches; ER - 6.06.

Gulbadin Naib: 76 runs and two wickets in four matches; SR - 112.58 and ER - 6.66.

Ihsanullah Janat: 118 runs in four matches; SR - 128.26.

Iftekhar Ahmad: 114 runs in four matches; SR - 112.87.

Hashim-Khalil Gurbaz: Four wickets in two matches; ER - 6.89.

MAK vs AM Dream11 Prediction Today

Mis Ainak Knights vs Amo Sharks Dream11 Prediction - Shpageeza Cricket League T20

Fantasy Suggestion #1: Mohammad Shahzad, Asghar Afghan, Riaz Hassan, Ihsanullah Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Jamshid Miralikhil, Nangyalai Kharote, Abdul Wasi Noori, Amir Hamza, Zahir Khan, Yousuf Zazai.

Captain: Gulbadin Naib | Vice-captain: Mohammad Shahzad.

Mis Ainak Knights vs Amo Sharks Dream11 Prediction - Shpageeza Cricket League T20

Fantasy Suggestion #2: Mohammad Shahzad, Asghar Afghan, Juma Gula Miakhil, Ihsanullah Janat, Gulbadin Naib, Abdul Wasi Noori, Iftekhar Ahmad, Zahir Khan, Mir Hamza, Yousuf Zazai, Wafadar Momand.

Captain: Gulbadin Naib | Vice-captain: Ihsanullah Janat.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far